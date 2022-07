When I was a kid, convincing my parents to go to this store was one of my favorite things to do. I thought my kids would not have that same experience after that store almost completely closed in 2021. Now they are returning by mid October to a Macy's near you according to reports! Yes, if you can't tell I am talking about the past king of toy stores, Toys-R-Us!

