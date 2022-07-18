Obituaries: Weber, Walcker, LeGrand

Naomi R. Baresel: April 19, 1926 – July 17, 2022. Naomi Baresel was born on April 19, 1926 in Shirley, AR. and made her transition from this life on July 17, 2022 in Cheyenne, WY. Her parents were Clara Waddle Cullum and William Malford Cullum. She married Ray C. Baresel on September 4,1945 in Little Rock, AR and they celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1996. Her parents, husband, and five siblings preceded her in death. She leaves two daughters, Nancy Tsandes (Kosta) of Cheyenne; Peggy Ward (Britt) of Clearwater, FL; three grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; two half brothers of AR; a sister- in-law of KS, and nieces and nephews.
Comments / 0