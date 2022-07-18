ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Obituaries: Weber, Walcker, LeGrand

By Cap City Staff
 4 days ago

Jeffrey Eugene Weber: July 10, 1982 – July 12, 2022. Jeffrey Eugene Weber, 40, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully at his home on July 12, 2022. Jeff was born in Cheyenne on July 10, 1982 to David Dean Weber and Michele Renee McCoy (Williamson). Jeff was raised in...

Obituaries: DeHoff

Harold R. DeHoff, 98, of Cheyenne, died on July 16, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born on Feb. 11, 1924, in Marion, Indiana. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then moved to Cheyenne where he worked for many years for Warren Livestock Co. as a cattleman and mechanic. He then started his own business as a contractor and builder.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Mayor's Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/22/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. This past weekend was amazing for Judy and me! I may not have said it before, but I really want to be a grandpa. My youngest son Jac and his wife Whitney are pregnant with our first grandchild, and we had an amazing baby shower at our beautiful Botanic Gardens last Sunday. It is fun to see your kids grow up into adults you can be proud of, and then watch them become a parent — it's beyond words. Hosting our very first baby shower was the perfect time to get family and friends together to celebrate this huge event in our lives and to provide the parents-to-be with provisions for what is to come. Did I mention the gardens were beautiful?
CHEYENNE, WY
Obituary: Barese

Naomi R. Baresel: April 19, 1926 – July 17, 2022. Naomi Baresel was born on April 19, 1926 in Shirley, AR. and made her transition from this life on July 17, 2022 in Cheyenne, WY. Her parents were Clara Waddle Cullum and William Malford Cullum. She married Ray C. Baresel on September 4,1945 in Little Rock, AR and they celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1996. Her parents, husband, and five siblings preceded her in death. She leaves two daughters, Nancy Tsandes (Kosta) of Cheyenne; Peggy Ward (Britt) of Clearwater, FL; three grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; two half brothers of AR; a sister- in-law of KS, and nieces and nephews.
CHEYENNE, WY
Dedication of Quarters 64 on F.E. Warren honors the first African-American to rise to the rank of general

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — F.E. Warren airmen gathered at Quarters 64 to celebrate its dedication in honor of General Benjamin O. Davis Sr. This is a historic event for the base, as Davis was the first African American to rise to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Armed Forces. He also occupied Quarter 64 during his time at F.E. Warren.
CHEYENNE, WY
City announces trash pick-up schedule for Cheyenne Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle and compost pick-up schedule in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27. Scheduled trash, compost and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal for the day. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
Candidate Questionnaire: Lynn Storey-Huylar for City Council Ward II

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cap City News has sent out a questionnaire to those running for local seats in the primary election in August. The following are the answers from Lynn Storey-Huylar, who is seeking election for a seat on the Cheyenne City Council in Ward II. Answers are edited only for clarity and style.
CHEYENNE, WY
(PHOTOS) Frontier Days: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan kick off 'Frontier Nights' concerts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The night concerts are always a favorite at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the opening acts of 2022 didn't disappoint. Grammy-nominated country superstar Jason Aldean — along with supporting acts Gabby Barrett and John Morgan — rocked the Frontier Nights stage Friday night as part of the first of the 10-day festival's seven shows this year.
CHEYENNE, WY
Frontier Days: Volunteer 'family' teams together behind the scenes to bring 'Daddy of 'em All' to life

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The "Daddy of 'em All" isn't made possible because of the work of just one person. Though Cheyenne Frontier Days is what Wyoming's capital city is most known for, becoming ingrained in the city's culture through over a century of celebrating everything Western, it doesn't just spring up out of the ground naturally.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/21/22–7/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
(OPINION) Letter: Not all county commissioner candidates prioritizing groundwater

There is an oft-told allegory of a stagecoach company in the mountain west that had an opening for stagecoach driver. Three people responded to the company's help wanted ad and were interviewed. The company's routes included narrow mountain roads carved precipitously into the earth — as in the illustration from an actual advertisement on page 3 of the Feb. 28, 1886, issue of the Tombstone (Arizona) Daily Epitaph (https://scihistory.info/stagecoach-lines.html).
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Homeschool forms cause confusion in Laramie County School District 1

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A homeschool form meant to offer families a chance to secure Title 1A federal funding is causing confusion among Laramie County School District 1 parents. The form, titled "Local Education Agency (LEA) Verification of Participation with Non-Profit Private School Officials of Home School Representatives," was sent out to school districts from the state this year to be placed in homeschool packets. While the state requires that the school district include the form for homeschooling families, it's up to those families to decide whether they will fill it out and return it.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne police seek public help in trailer theft case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspect vehicles involved in a felony trailer theft earlier this week. Both vehicles appear to be black Chevy Silverados, according to the police department. The drivers are believed to be two men. The smaller black truck had a back license plate from Colorado, while the larger truck had a plate from either Wyoming or New Mexico, the department stated. There was a hardhat seen on the dash of the smaller truck.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne's 66th Old Fashioned Melodrama takes new approach this year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One of the staples of Cheyenne Frontier Days is the Old Fashioned Melodrama, a performance that celebrates a theatrical tradition and is more or less unchanged each year. However, director Nancy Stange has taken a new approach to the traditional production, putting together a witty production...
CHEYENNE, WY
Registration open for Cheyenne Adult Basketball League

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that its Adult Basketball League registration is happening now. Early registration ends July 28, with late registration taking place from July 29 to Aug. 11. Be advised that there is an additional $50 fee for late registration. A recreational league...

