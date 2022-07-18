ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Michael A. Dockendorf

Hudson Star-Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Axel Dockendorf, age 74 of Hudson, Wisconsin, known to family and friends as Mike or Mick, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022. Mike was born on October 25, 1947 to Theodore and Marie Dockendorf in Hastings, Minnesota. He graduated from Saint Paul Park High School, attended technical college...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Custom home on Lake Mallalieu for sale in Hudson

Nestled on the shores of Lake Mallalieu, this custom, completely updated home provides an exclusive lake retreat minutes from downtown Hudson. Set back on a beautiful, manicured lawn, the home has private lake frontage. The home's neutral decor is complemented by large rooms with expansive south facing windows offering panoramic...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Richard Hartenstein

Richard Hartenstein, age 95, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at WellHaven Senior Living in River Falls. He was born the son of Walter and Ruthella Hartenstein on January 15, 1927 in rural Hannibal, WI. Richard grew up in Hannibal graduating from Hannibal High School, class of 1944. He attended school at U of W Stevens Point and was then drafted in August of 1945 and honorably discharged in 1947. Following military service, Richard attended the River Falls Teachers College where he met Betty Lou TeWinkel and later married on March 11, 1949. He worked as an electrician throughout his life, retiring in 1992. Richard loved hunting, fishing, and doing home improvements. He always had something taken apart at the home. Richard was thoughtful, friendly, generous, and kind. He was a proud veteran and long term member of the American Legion Post 121. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; parents, Walter and Ruthella; brother, Donald; and grandson, Cleve; and many other relatives. Richard is survived by his children, Lynn Graves, Scott (Denise), Bruce (Cathy), and Wade (Terry); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division Street) in River Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Fletcher-Pechacek Post 121 from River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Kenneth Anderson

Jan. 20, 1925 - July 4, 2022. ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Kenneth Anderson, 97, Ellsworth, Wis., died Monday, July 4, in Preferred Senior Living. Services were previously held. Burial was in Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

GOP governor candidates visit Hudson

The two leading candidates for the Republican nomination in the Wisconsin governor race came to Hudson Wednesday, July 13, in appearances separated by just a couple of hours. Tim Michels walked a couple of blocks in downtown Hudson in the afternoon and then talked with about 40 supporters at the Smilin’ Moose Lodge Bar and Grill. Rebecca Kleefisch met with 60-plus supporters jammed into Jonesy’s Local Bar and Grill that evening.
HUDSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Hudson, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Dale, WI
Hudson, WI
Obituaries
City
Hastings, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Federal Aviation Administration upgrades New Richmond airport

NEW RICHMOND – Apparently New Richmond Regional Airport was actually a local general aviation airport until a recent upgrade by the Federal Aviation Administration officially recategorized it as a regional airport. The sign was just ahead of its time. The New Richmond City Council heard a report about the...
NEW RICHMOND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy