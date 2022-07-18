ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

Elk County route closure set for August, detours to be in place

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is planning a detour around Route 1001 (Glen Hazel Road) that will begin Monday, August 1.

PennDOT’s Elk County Maintenance Division will close Route 2001 between Haney’s Hill and Bendigo Road as they replace a trio of stormwater drainage pipes and prepare the roadway for future projects.

PennDOT said they hope to limit this closure to daylight hours for a period not to exceed two weeks, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.

While the closure is in place, traffic will follow a detour using Route 1002 (Taft Road), Route 255, Route 219, Route 1009 (Center Street) and Route 1004 (Glen Avenue).

PennDOT will open Glen Hazel Road for the weekends. The detour will not be in place Saturdays or Sundays.

Crews will finish work before the 2022-23 school year begins. School bus routes will be unaffected.

