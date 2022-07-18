ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TCL in Your Town: Wayzata July 29th

twincitieslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week of July 29th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
twincitieslive.com

Loons Landing Brewery

Today TCL Reporter, Kristin Haubrich, takes us to Savage for a first look at a family owned business. Loons Landing Brewery is the first brewery and taproom opening up in Savage, with it’s official grand opening tomorrow!. Learn more about the owners on their website!
SAVAGE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcl#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Twin Cities Live#Wayzata Bar Grill
ccxmedia.org

Boutique Wine Shop Plans to Open in Crystal

Owners of The Wine Thief and Ale Jail in St. Paul hope to open a second location at the intersection of 36th Avenue and Douglas Drive in Crystal. The shop would open in a former Pizza Hut Express location. The owners are talking with an architect to revamp the space and possibly the parking lot too. At a public hearing for the shop’s liquor license, council members remarked on the state of the building and their hopes for improvement on the corner.
twincitieslive.com

Art on the Edge Festival

Art fairs pop up all over the metro every summer. Art on the Edge Festival is new in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis. Organizers of the event, Kelly Wagner and Suzie Marty, fill us in on what we will find there. For more inforation, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses in the Twin Cities for sale starting at $270k

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Uptown condo and a custom-built Shoreview home. 818 Fry St. — $269,900 Why we love it: This charming Dutch colonial has unique original features and is just a few blocks from Snelling Avenue. Location: Hamline - Midway Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feetListed by: Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc.Features: Original hardwood floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, built-in hutches and an attached one-car garage. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. 715 County Road B2 W. — $300,000Why we love it: This cheery blue home...
SHOREVIEW, MN
KARE 11

Hopkins hosts Uptown Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 23

HOPKINS, Minn. — One of the Twin Cities most popular and delicious free events of the summer, the Uptown Food Truck Festival, invades Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins on Saturday, July 23rd. The event showcases 45 food trucks that are eager for you sample their delicacies all day long. The...
HOPKINS, MN
101.3 KDWB

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
nypressnews.com

Wealthy neighborhood in Minneapolis is crowdfunding its own security

Amid skyrocketing crime rates, residents of one Minneapolis neighborhood are crowdfunding to pay for a city program that will give them more police patrols. The Minneapolis Police Department has a “buyback” program that lets outside organizations have extra police patrols and presence in exchange for paying for police overtime hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Linden Hills home sold above list price FAST!

Listed by Larry LaVercombe and Diane Mach of Lakes Area Realty, this classic Linden Hills home sold above list price in a matter of days!. If you're interested in learning more about homes for sale in Linden Hills or would like to know the value of your current home, reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Larry LaVercombe at (612) 845-5273.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Yes, the Goodyear Blimp is in town for the 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS — If you live in the Twin Cities, chances are you've become accustomed to a bit of airplane traffic. With the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport located just miles south of both cities, there's a constant parade of planes flying overhead. But on a warm, sunny Friday in July,...
BLAINE, MN
WJON

Lift Bridge Brewing Opening Third Location

STILLWATER -- A Minnesota-based brewery is expanding to a third location. Stillwater's Lift Bridge has announced plans for a taproom and brewery inside the new Hudson Ballpark in Hudson, Wisconsin. On Monday the Hudson City Council unanimously approved a development plan which includes the proposed project. The project will include...
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
twincitieslive.com

Fun Water Toys

Reporter Kristin Haubrich shows us some water toys that are perfect for the summer! All of the toys featured were from Something Safari which is located in Excelsior.
EXCELSIOR, MN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Minneapolis, MN — 30 Top Places!

If you’re looking for a wonderful spot to start your day in Minneapolis right, you’re in luck. And if you happen to be in Minneapolis and take your breakfast seriously, you won’t want to skip this. In addition to some of the most popular health food cafes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy