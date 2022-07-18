ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Road closure Wednesday on Route 6 in Peru

 4 days ago

PERU – The city of Peru has announced that a portion of Route...

starvedrock.media

Varna Driver Injured And Ticketed In Interstate 80 Crash

A fatal wreck east of the Quad Cities involved two people from Varna. According to the Illinois State Police, 78-year-old Craig Ewald of Varna was driving east on Interstate 80 near Annawan Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his SUV on an exit ramp. The vehicle ended up overturning.
VARNA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

ISP responds to two semi crash on I-80

A man is in an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two semi-trailer crash in Henry County, IL yesterday. A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police indicates that a 2022 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer and a 2017 Bronze Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer were both traveling east on Interstate 80 near […]
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

I-80 Lane Closure In Ottawa

Bridge painting means an Interstate 80 lane closure in Ottawa. As of Monday, one eastbound lane of I-80 is closed for painting of bridges carrying the interstate over the Illinois Railway in Ottawa. The job site is about 2 miles east of the Route 23 exit. The paint job is...
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Porch Fire Breaks Out At Ottawa Apartment

Nobody was hurt in a fire that happened not far from Ottawa High School. A call went out late Wednesday afternoon at 5 about a porch fire in the 600 block of Division Street. The fire did extend from the porch to the interior wall of a first-floor apartment. With help from Grand Ridge and Wallace Fire Departments, the blaze was under control within a half hour.
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Anticipating land acquisition for Wolf's Crossing Roundabout

Construction of a roundabout near Oswego East High School, at the busy intersection of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Harvey Road, in Oswego, could see groundbreaking in the coming quarter. Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said, while progress is being made, the village still needs to acquire some additional right-of-way...
OSWEGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ottawa man arrested for threatening an official

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ryan A. Rhodes was arrested in Colorado for threatening a public official in Illinois. Rhodes, 31, is from Ottawa, IL. He was arrested on July 4, 2022 in Estes Park, CO. LaSalle County’s original warrant for Rhodes was for threatening a public official, which...
OTTAWA, IL
959theriver.com

Gunfire in Joliet on Thursday Afternoon Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle

A shooting in Joliet on Thursday afternoon is now under investigation. Police were called to the Riverwalk Homes, 358 N. Broadway Street, at 3:22 pm after learning of a confrontation that ended in shots being fired. A disturbance was taking place in the apartment complexes parking lot when an unidentified African American male began firing handgun in the direction of the apartment buildings, before running from the scene. An unoccupied car on N. Broadway was struck by gunfire. Officers were unable to locate any victims or other property that had been struck.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Mendota Burglar Arrested For Second Time In A Week

Here's another reminder to always lock up your vehicle. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Bugiyne of Mendota was arrested this morning for burglary from a vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Officers in Mendota say they got him minutes after he reportedly broke into someone's vehicle near 11th Street and 6th Avenue. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
MENDOTA, IL
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

$2.4 billion Chicago to Peoria Rail Project moves into inception phase

UTICA – It’s all aboard the Chicago to Peoria Passenger Rail project. Elected officials met on Thursday in Utica to discuss the findings of the Peoria Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. Just over 31,000 responses were received with over 80% indicating they were very likely to use the service. The preliminary cost to implement the service is estimated at $2.4 billion. Ray LaHood, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation says the plan is to use existing lines with freight rail companies.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating a major crash. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Apparent Lawn Tractor Accident Kills Granville Man

Tragedy in Putnam County. Police and paramedics were called Monday evening to a home on West Bottom Road in Granville for a man found under a lawn tractor. Pronounced dead at the scene was 67-year-old Neil L. Hammerich of Granville. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
GRANVILLE, IL
khqa.com

Massive fire at Illinois farm supply store

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (ABC) — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a store in Shorewood, Illinois Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. at the Tri-County Stockdale Company. The farm supply store sells animal feed as well as yard care and fertilizer. Shorewood police issued a shelter-in-place...
SHOREWOOD, IL
walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL

