ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Holmes Road

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opTMm_0gjd85nm00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Holmes Road area.

The advisory was issued late Sunday evening, 7/17/22. due to a broken main line, and pertains to the Holmes Road area in Crab Orchard.

Quality testing has yet to occur to confirm whether the water in the areas is safe for consumption at this time, though conditions indicate the possibility of contamination. As such, those who consume the water should not do so without first bringing it to a full boil.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for several areas

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a number of precautionary boil water advisories in the Beckley and MacArthur areas. The precautionary advisories, two of which were issued on Tuesday, one of which was issued on Wednesday, were issued due to broken main lines and a broken service line.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley pools to close for several days

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Beckley pools will close over the next several days due to unforeseen circumstances. According to a release from the City of Beckley Events Committee, both the Black Knight and Sharon Dempsey Memorial (New River) Pools will experience unanticipated closures to varying degrees throughout the remainder of the month.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

NRGRDA Convenes July 21 Meeting to Discuss New River Gorge Infrastructure, Seeking Solutions and Funding to Address Critical Priorities

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) convened a. Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said the meeting to discuss infrastructure priorities throughout the communities adjacent to the nation’s newest national park was driven by the availability of Adam Ortiz, Director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region III. “Mr. Ortiz’s visit to Summers County offered a ripe opportunity to convene key stakeholders to delve into barriers to implementation of infrastructure projects and explore reworking existing tools so that the unprecedented amount of infrastructure funding is more easily accessed.”
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor defrauded at least seven consumers of more than $5,700 in payments for plumbing projects the defendant would never finish. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales, who pretended to be a plumbing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
City
Crab Orchard, WV
WJHL

Buchanan Co. residents rely on donations, non-profit help after floods

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One week after devastating floods tore through Buchanan County and displaced several residents, those same victims are reliant on the generosity of others to get by. “I was trying to get some assistance because I lost everything,” said Bobby King, Jr. King lived on...
chathamstartribune.com

Campers who care work to aid those in distress

A Gretna-based ministry is sending two campers to the flood-ravaged areas in southwestern Virginia, and are making plans to deploy another two to the Grundy area. A severe thunderstorm on July 12 brought heavy rain and flooding to that part of Virginia, particularly to Buchanan County. Campers Care provides temporary...
GRETNA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodsafety#The Beckley Water Company
WVNS

High water and fallen trees in the area of Bradley

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to storms earlier today, Monday, July, 18, 2022, multiple areas are dealing with the aftermath. We’ve had a few reports of damage as a result of storms, all of which are in Raleigh County. Some of these reports include:. Trees down on Lynwinn...
BRADLEY, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Board of Education to assemble Monday

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Wednesday that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 10:00am.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Why does Buchanan County keep flooding?

After the second bout of severe flooding in a year left more than 100 structures damaged across Buchanan County, Virginia, local residents and nearby citizens are left wondering why exactly the county is prone to such disasters.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Raleigh County, McDowell County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will...
Lootpress

Fayette County Food Truck upcoming stops announced

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Upcoming stops have been announced for the Fayette County Schools Food Truck. The Fayette County Schools Food Truck will be serving free hot breakfast and lunches to youth as part of its Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Deputies to recieve $5000 bonus

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s Regular Session of the Raleigh County Commission was a brief but eventful affair, with the city budget and employee salaries being discussed at length. Commission President Dave Tolliver led the proceedings, and announced early on in the meeting that each of the 57...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Thieves steal thousands of dollars in copper from interstate light poles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Motorists who routinely travel I-64 and I-77 through Charleston during the nighttime hours may have noticed in recent months some of the major interchanges are a lot more dim than had been the case just a few months ago. Investigators uncovered a theft ring which stole massive amounts of copper wire from the brand new light towers and left substantial damage behind.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy