Boil Water Advisory Issued for Holmes Road

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Holmes Road area.

The advisory was issued late Sunday evening, 7/17/22. due to a broken main line, and pertains to the Holmes Road area in Crab Orchard.

Quality testing has yet to occur to confirm whether the water in the areas is safe for consumption at this time, though conditions indicate the possibility of contamination. As such, those who consume the water should not do so without first bringing it to a full boil.