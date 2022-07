SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's primary election is just weeks away. This year, the Spokane County Prosecutor's seat is up for grabs. Three candidates are running against incumbent Larry Haskell and we want to help you get to know them. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO