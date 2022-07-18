ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Elder care specialist Alexis White joins Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic

businessnorth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic is proud to welcome certified physician assistant Alexis White to the elder care team. Growing up in rural Wisconsin, White said she knows just how...

www.businessnorth.com

businessnorth.com

Family medicine specialist Joey Lopac joins Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic

After 13 years working in various roles with Essentia Health, Joey Lopac is excited to join the Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. “I chose to stay with Essentia because of its mission and values,” said Lopac. “I have...
HIBBING, MN
businessnorth.com

Cleveland-Cliffs extends Northshore Mining Co. idling

An idling of Northshore Mining Co. will be extended to at least April 2023, Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. chairman, president, and chief executive officer announced. The extension is a result of a reduced need for iron ore pellets as Cleveland-Cliffs uses scrap in steelmaking and an ongoing dispute with Mesabi...
BABBITT, MN
businessnorth.com

Report: Mesabi Metallics taxes in arrears

Despite Itasca County receiving a $500,000 payment yesterday for back taxes owed by Mesabi Metallics, county and Nashwauk city officials say it’s not enough. At a morning press conference, Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari, joined by County Commissioners Terry Snyder and Ben DeNucci, reported that Mesabi Metallics owes approximately $2.1 million in property taxes.
NASHWAUK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Explosion, fire at Duluth house leaves one injured

A fire that followed a report of an explosion injured one person and caused major damage to a house in Duluth Thursday morning. The Duluth Fire Department received a report of an explosion and possible fire at 9:44 a.m., with crews sent to a house at 514 N 18th Ave. E., where they found heavy black smoke coming from the building.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kayaker helps lost 6-year-old found swimming alone in St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. -- A kayaker found a 6-year-old boy swimming alone in the St. Louis River and helped him back to safety after he was separated from his parent's sailboat.The Duluth Police Department said the boy was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered on July 5.The kayaker who helped the young child back to shore called 911 because the boy was extremely cold. Police responded to the 9900 block of Hudson Boulevard around 4:12 p.m.Officers interviewed the child's parent and learned they were sailing on the river when the boy wanted to swim next to the boat, holding an attached rope. The boy lost hold of the rope, and the wind pushed the sailboat away from the boy.The parent says they could not navigate back to the boy due to the currents of the river and the wind and was forced to beach the boat ashore.According to the police report, the boy told his parent he would swim back to shore, but the current prevented him from doing so.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty.Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. It was not immediately clear if Swanson has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash...
SUPERIOR, WI

