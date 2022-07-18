ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Clarkson advises people to 'sit under a tree' to avoid deadly heatwave

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNwEf_0gjd7Wll00

Jeremy Clarkson has been giving his two cents on the heatwave and offering his best advice to his millions of followers – not all of it hugely useful, mind.

The presenter previously called out the UK’s cautious response by attempting to point out that France was much calmer about the whole thing, before being swiftly rebuffed.

Temperatures are set to pass 30C on Monday and London tipped to be hotter than Jamaica or Morocco at up to 40C. It's led the Met Office to issue amber and red alerts warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.

Writing on Twitter, Clarkson offered his best advice for dealing with the heat – and it involves drinking beer under a tree.

“I’ve spent my life working in extreme heat and we survived by having a beer under a tree,” he wrote.

“Climate change is real. Drink more beer.”

It comes after the presenter called out the UK’s response by attempting to point out that France was much calmer about the whole thing.

“It’s very hot in the south of France but so far as I know, there’s no DefCon 8 level 3 killer death heatwave warning in place,” he wrote on social media.

He sent the message to his followers, while missing the point that France has been very hard hit by the extreme weather and has their own warnings in place.

As Meteorologist Scott Duncan pointed out by replying to Clarkson: “The French are taking it very seriously. There are red level extreme heat warnings in the west.”

Comedian Rhys James also had a little fun at Clarkson's expense, replying to a response to his post with a well-timed Peep Show reference.

There were 11 departments under an orange heatwave alert over the weekend as temperatures reached 40C in the country and people have also been evacuated from their homes in France as wildfires broke out across the country.

