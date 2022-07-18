ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Charlotte-area location is among the least educated among metro cities, a report finds

By Evan Moore
 4 days ago
About 41 million people in the U.S. have student loans. Seth Wenig AP

Two of the most educated cities in America – and one of the least educated – are in North Carolina, a recent report found.

According to WalletHub, Durham and Raleigh are the 7th and 8th most educated cities out of the 150 largest metro areas. The report also found Hickory is the 6th least educated.

Charlotte was ranked the 53rd most educated city, according to the report.

To rank each city, WalletHub compared them across two categories: educational attainment, and quality of education and attainment gap.

According to the report, educational attainment was calculated by weighing the share of adults who are at least 25 years old and have a high school diploma or college degree. Raleigh came in at No. 7 in this category, while Hickory was ranked 144th.

Durham ranked 4th in quality of education and attainment gap, a position based on factors like the quality of public schools and universities, and the gender and racial education gaps.

The racial education gap measures the difference between the percentage of Black and white bachelor’s degree holders, and the gender education gap measures the difference between the percentage of female and male bachelor’s degree holders, according to the report.

The report found that nine of the 10 least educated cities are in California, Texas or Florida.

Here are the most educated cities in America, according to the WalletHub report:

1. Ann Arbor, Mich.

2. San Jose, Calif.

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Madison, Wis.

5. San Francisco, Calif.

6. Boston, Mass.

7. Durham, N.C.

8. Raleigh, N.C.

9. Seattle, Wash.

10. Austin, Texas

53. Charlotte, N.C.

144. Hickory, N.C.

