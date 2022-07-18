ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Replaced By Kid Cudi As Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Headliner

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kanye West has been replaced by Kid Cudi as one of the headliners of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 following the rapper’s decision to pull out of his performance earlier this month. According to the organizers of the festival, Cudi will now perform in place of Ye’s originally scheduled set at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night (July 27).

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a statement to the press. “We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

In addition to Cudi’s performance, fellow headliners Future and Kendrick Lamar will take the festival’s main stage on Saturday evening (July 23) and Sunday night (July 24), respectively.

This is the second high-profile performance cancelled by Ye this year. The rapper was also slated to perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as one of its headliners but pulled out a few weeks prior to the event. West has since been sued by a Los Angeles–based production and design firm claiming he has failed to compensate them for their work on his planned performance before its cancellation.

YNW Melly Accused Of Ordering Hit On His Own Mother

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry "Suprise"

Drake Won $25 Million With The Help Of French Montana, But Guess What Happened Next?

Cardi B – "Hot Shit" (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Lil Wayne Smoked '15 Blunts' Before Recording Machine Gun Kelly 'Drug Dealer' Collab

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

Nicki Minaj Says "I'm Not Pregnant, I'm Fat"

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To 'Cut Up' On Stage During Switzerland Performance

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

