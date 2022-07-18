ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charge of accosting girl in East Grand Rapids dismissed

By Rachel Van Gilder
 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case against a man accused of accosting a girl in East Grand Rapids two years ago has been dropped.

The felony count of accosting a child for immoral purposes against Joshua Hocquard was dismissed July 11, his attorneys said.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 the case was dismissed because the family of the girl he was accused of harassing has moved out of state and could not return for the trial “due to job issues.”

Hocquard was charged in April 2020 after a then-11-year-old girl told East Grand Rapids police that a man drove up to her while she was walking and asked if she wanted to see his genitals.

Hocquard’s attorneys at Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch questioned the case against him, saying he was identified via a single security photo and that the investigation was “hasty … and ultimately misleading.” He had maintained his innocence.

