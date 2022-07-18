Dallas ISD to require students in 6th grade and higher to use only clear backpacks

Students in Dallas ISD will have to make a change to how they carry their books when they head back to class this fall.

The Dallas ISD will require students in 6th grade and higher to use only clear backpacks when they begin the 2022-23 school year.

"Our decision stems from safety recommendations made by the district’s Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force as well as feedback from students, parents, and the community" said the Dallas ISD in a release.

When the district launched a survey last week, one parent said she supports the change because found drugs in her son's bedroom and he said he got them at school.

"I feel the clear backpacks are much needed," one parent responded. "I found a shoe box full of weed in my oldest son's room. He says he got it from school. He's grounded until hell freezes over, but yes, I think it would help especially with all the shootings and stuff."

One student said clear backpacks would only make kids try to hide more, and he said they fall apart quickly.

"I’m going to 9th grade now and I feel unsafe. That doesn’t mean clear backpacks are gonna help," he wrote. "Clear backpacks only make people want to hide more and bring more into school, like drugs and guns."

The district says it will give a free clear backpack to all secondary students, but if it breaks, parents will have to buy their own clear or mesh backpack.

Students will be allowed to keep a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold things like cellphones, money and hygeine products.

"We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns. This is merely one of several steps in the district’s comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety."

A list of rules and retailers with approved bags is available at www.dallasisd.org/backpacks .

