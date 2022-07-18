ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD to require students in 6th grade and higher to use only clear backpacks

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwKAD_0gjd71jj00

Students in Dallas ISD will have to make a change to how they carry their books when they head back to class this fall.

The Dallas ISD will require students in 6th grade and higher to use only clear backpacks when they begin the 2022-23 school year.

"Our decision stems from safety recommendations made by the district’s Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force as well as feedback from students, parents, and the community" said the Dallas ISD in a release.

When the district launched a survey last week, one parent said she supports the change because found drugs in her son's bedroom and he said he got them at school.

"I feel the clear backpacks are much needed," one parent responded. "I found a shoe box full of weed in my oldest son's room. He says he got it from school. He's grounded until hell freezes over, but yes, I think it would help especially with all the shootings and stuff."

One student said clear backpacks would only make kids try to hide more, and he said they fall apart quickly.

"I’m going to 9th grade now and I feel unsafe. That doesn’t mean clear backpacks are gonna help," he wrote. "Clear backpacks only make people want to hide more and bring more into school, like drugs and guns."

The district says it will give a free clear backpack to all secondary students, but if it breaks, parents will have to buy their own clear or mesh backpack.

Students will be allowed to keep a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold things like cellphones, money and hygeine products.

"We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns. This is merely one of several steps in the district’s comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety."

A list of rules and retailers with approved bags is available at www.dallasisd.org/backpacks .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Nonprofits prepare for back-to-school giveaways despite Dallas ISD push for clear, mesh backpacks

DALLAS — Many nonprofit organizations across North Texas are planning and preparing for back-to-school festivals and school supply giveaway events. Staff and interns at the Dallas-based nonprofit For Oak Cliff are busy preparing for the organization’s eighth annual Back-to-School Festival. A storage room at the center is piling with boxes filled with backpacks.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts offering better incentives amid teacher shortage

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — With just weeks to go, many North Texas school districts are still looking to fill their classrooms with teachers. Burnout, low pay, teaching during a pandemic and students not paying attention were among the reasons some teachers cited as  why they decided to leave the profession.Now those positions are looking to be filled and the competition is high. "The additional challenge has been how much more competitive it is right now and ultimately how fewer candidates are in the teaching pool," said Chris Goodson, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Richardson ISD. Districts like Richardson have raised their starting teacher...
RICHARDSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
WFAA

WFAA hosting school supply drive

DALLAS — The new school year is just around the corner, and to help those in need going back to class, WFAA has set up an Amazon wish list to help provide school supplies. The donation drive will be up through Friday. It's being done in partnership with 1-800-GOT-JUNK.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dept. of Education's Office of Civil Rights investigating two additional discrimination allegations against Carroll ISD

The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights is investigating two additional allegations of discrimination against the Carroll ISD in Southlake. "The complaints allege violations of race, sex and disability discrimination," the department said in a statement to KRLD news. The allegations are in addition to the three that the...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas expands "Teen All Access Passes"

Dallas Park and Recreation have expanded its program offering free admission to museums and other attractions in the city for teenagers. Dallas introduced the "Teen All Access Pass" in 2021 and gave them all away; this year, the parks department is giving out 10,000. The passes are good for kids...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Backpacks#Safety Task Force#Internal Task Force
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Advocates for Homeless Block Encampment Sweep

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Friday morning in Dallas, dozens of demonstrators demanded a moratorium on debris clean-up’s at homeless encampments. “All these people are on foot,” said an organizer with the group ‘Say it with Your Chest DTX.’ “These people are elderly, they are disabled, and they are hot. We need a moratorium on sweeps, or debris clean-up’s during the heat.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
92.9 NIN

Guy Roasted for Doing Backflips From Bridge Into Trinity River in Dallas

It looked pretty cool, anyway. But with that being said, sometimes going viral can result in being roasted, even when you pull off a good stunt. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to a guy who was caught on video jumping onto the rail of a bridge in Dallas, sliding several feet down the rail, and then doing a bunch of backflips into the Trinity River.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy