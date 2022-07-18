ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Monkeypox: US experts issue warning amid limited vaccines and testing

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4J3G_0gjd6zCv00
A monkeypox vaccination site in Brooklyn, New York.

As health authorities in the US warn that monkeypox must be taken more seriously, at-risk communities continue to face a limited supply of vaccines and lack of access to testing, while those contracting the virus in the US have struggled to receive treatment, according to reports.

“This is something we definitely need to take seriously. We don’t know the scope and the potential of it yet, but we have to act like it will have the capability of spreading much more widely than it’s spreading right now,” Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, said on CNN this weekend.

Scott Gottlieb, the former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, told CBS’s Face the Nation: “I think the window for getting control of this and containing it probably has closed. And, if it hasn’t closed, it’s certainly starting to close.”

There were 1,814 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the US as of Friday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fauci and Gottlieb both expressed their belief that the actual numbers were higher – and stressed the need for testing.

Fauci said the data was “very likely an undercount”. He told CNN: “Whenever you have the emergence of something like this, you are always probably looking at what might be, might be, we don’t know, the tip of the iceberg, so that’s the reason why we’ve got to get the testing out there in a much, much more vigorous way.”

Gottlieb said that the authorities are probably detecting “just a fraction” of cases. “We had, for a long time, a very narrow case definition on who got tested and by and large, we’re looking in the community of men who have sex with men and at STD clinics… But it’s a fact that there’s cases outside that community right now. We’re not picking them up because we’re not looking there,” Gottlieb said.

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted virus; it spreads “through close, physical contact between individuals”, according to the New York state health department, which added: “This means anyone can get monkeypox. However, based on the current outbreak, certain populations are being affected by monkeypox more than others, including men who have sex with men.”

More than 132,000 doses of vaccine against monkeypox have been taken out of the US strategic stockpile and sent across the country, but health authorities estimate that more than 1.5 million US residents qualify for this two-dose vaccination, according to CNN.

The US has ordered almost 7 million doses, but the majority will not arrive for months, leaving many at risk, Forbes reported.

New York City, for example, “does not have sufficient vaccine supply to reach the number of people who need it [to] protect themselves”, health department officials said Friday. The city has now seen 461 cases of monkeypox, as the location of the greatest number of confirmed US cases.

Monkeypox patients have described numerous barriers in accessing care. Gabriel Morales told the New York Times that it took him nine hours of inquiries just to secure a test.

After Morales returned home, he never received a phone call with his results and worked to obtain antiviral treatment and pain medication.

“It was just the worst pain I’ve experienced in my life,” Morales told the newspaper.

Comments / 21

Lilacs
4d ago

Gee, wonder why it's even an issue here in the US? Would it be because the southern border is WIDE OPEN ?????

Reply(14)
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Morales
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Cnn#Cbs
CBS DFW

Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S.  Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.
The Guardian

The Guardian

368K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy