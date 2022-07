Deshaun Watson is currently waiting to hear if he'll be forced to serve an NFL suspension of any sort in 2022, and so are the Cleveland Browns after trading with the Houston Texans to acquire him before immediately awarding him the largest contract -- also fully guaranteed -- in the history of the league. But having now parted ways with former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield, traded to the Carolina Panthers in July, they'll need to create a contingency plan in the event Watson is banned for any amount of time; and they have their eyes on two well-known quarterbacks as a possible contingency plan.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO