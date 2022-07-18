At least 1 killed in plane crash that started wildfire in Lefthand Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A small plane crashed in the Lefthand Canyon area and sparked a wildfire.

BCSO has confirmed there was at least one death in the incident, however, they say more are likely.

“It’s too hot on the scene to go in and do any further investigation right now,” BCSO Commander Vinnie Montez said.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office , a small plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. near the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive and sparked a wildfire. The wildfire was approximately one acre as of 11 a.m. and burning in heavy timber.

BCSO had issued an evacuation warning for those in the surrounding area of the wildfire including in the towns of Gold Hill and Ward.

As of 11:42 a.m., BCSO gave the “all clear” for evacuations in the area of the 10800 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive which included the towns of Ward and Gold Hill.

Crews have completely contained the fire, due to “favorable” conditions.

“We were able to get the fire under control and a lot of the residents, especially here in Boulder County have been subjected to a lot of fire lately, especially on the heels of the Marshal Fire. So people are a little bit more sensitive,” said Montez.

The evacuation area of the wildfire started in the Lefthand Canyon area. (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2020, another wildfire sparked in this area . The fire was known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire and burned a total of 460 acres. This fire burned very close to the already spreading Calwood Fire in the Jamestown area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.