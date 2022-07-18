Chamber Spotlight — Donnellon Insurance

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING COMMERCIAL WIND ENERGY CONVERSION SYSTEMS (WECS) MORATORIUM. Please take notice that on July 12, 2022, the Township Board of Manchester Township adopted Ordinance No. 98, which imposes a one-year moratorium on the permitting, consideration, approval, location, erection, construction, and/or installation of Commercial WECS (generally utility-scale wind energy projects that are intended to provide electricity to off-site users using wind turbines, among other improvements) in the Township in order to allow appropriate time to study and potentially adopt revised regulations governing Commercial WECS. Copies of the Ordinance may be obtained from Danell Proctor, Manchester Township Clerk, at 275 S Macomb St, Manchester, MI 48158 during regular business hours.
