Letter to the Editor: Fireworks

In Manchester Township, Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester, and Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman and Austin roads will have intermittent lane closures this week for fog sealing. What is fog seal? It is the second part of the chip seal coat. A fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt that helps to seal in the stones and extends the life of a chip seal. WCRC crews will apply a fog seal within a couple of weeks after a road has been chip sealed, depending on the weather.

MANCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO