Manchester, MI

Letter to the Editor: Fireworks

By Marsha Chartrand
themanchestermirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen living in Northern Michigan several years ago, my husband and I responded to a notice in our local newspaper of a German short-haired pointer dog that went missing during a family outing at a nearby lake to watch fireworks on the 4th of July. We decided to take a turn...

themanchestermirror.com

Comments / 1

 

WILX-TV

Granger warns of dangers of improper disposal after trash fires

DeWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Trash fires are getting more and more common. One of them happened two weeks ago in Lansing while a Granger truck was picking up trash. “It’s really frightening. We just want people to think about it, pay a little more attention and it can all be prevented.” Andrea Davis, Granger Communications Manager.
LANSING, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Summer Reading Finale at Manchester District Library

Submitted by Quintessa Gallinat, Manchester District Library. Manchester District Library (MDL) will host a special party on Thursday, July 21, to celebrate the Oceans of Possibilities 2022 Summer Reading Program finale. Festivities begin at 4:30pm on the back lawn of the Manchester Community Building at 912 City Rd. Guests can...
MANCHESTER, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Annual St. Mary Rummage Sale coming soon

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. St. Mary will be holding its annual rummage sale fundraiser for the parish in August. The rummage sale has many wonderful treasures to look through every year from furniture to clothing, kitchen items to decorations, tools to gardening supplies, a wide variety of books, and much, much, more.
MANCHESTER, MI
WLNS

Michigan Honey Festival is back in town

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – Word is buzzing around mid Michigan today because it was the final day of the Michigan Honey Festival. Organizers said they had more than one thousand people this weekend at the event and that they are happy to see that people want to keep bees and the environment safe.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Improvements coming to Jackson intersection with bad reputation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - No intersection is immune to accidents, but some are definitely more dangerous than others. The intersection of West Avenue and Morrell Street in Jackson has earned a bad reputation over the years for being dangerous. Now, the city is doing something about it. To make it...
JACKSON, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Superior Hobby Shops In Michigan That Will Make You Happy

Recently I wrote an article about hobby shops. I visited Owosso and discovered that they have a legitimate hobby shop in town. I'm not talking about Wal Mart or Meijer toy aisles. Sure, you can get the materials and kits you need at the "big store" or you can support a local mom and pop type of location like Dean's in Owosso. Sadly, Dean's is closing their doors after many decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

WCRC applying fog seal in Manchester Township

In Manchester Township, Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester, and Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman and Austin roads will have intermittent lane closures this week for fog sealing. What is fog seal? It is the second part of the chip seal coat. A fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt that helps to seal in the stones and extends the life of a chip seal. WCRC crews will apply a fog seal within a couple of weeks after a road has been chip sealed, depending on the weather.
MANCHESTER, MI
wemu.org

Ann Arbor to Traverse City rail proposal takes next step

A funding plan to study the Ann Arbor to Traverse City rail concept is headed to the governor’s desk. The funding proposal for a Phase 2 study of the rail project was included in the budget surplus recommendations passed by the House and Senate in Michigan. If the monies...
ANN ARBOR, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Manchester township

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING COMMERCIAL WIND ENERGY CONVERSION SYSTEMS (WECS) MORATORIUM. Please take notice that on July 12, 2022, the Township Board of Manchester Township adopted Ordinance No. 98, which imposes a one-year moratorium on the permitting, consideration, approval, location, erection, construction, and/or installation of Commercial WECS (generally utility-scale wind energy projects that are intended to provide electricity to off-site users using wind turbines, among other improvements) in the Township in order to allow appropriate time to study and potentially adopt revised regulations governing Commercial WECS. Copies of the Ordinance may be obtained from Danell Proctor, Manchester Township Clerk, at 275 S Macomb St, Manchester, MI 48158 during regular business hours.
MANCHESTER, MI
MLive

Jackson intersection known for crashes is getting some upgrades

JACKSON, MI – Improvements are coming to a Jackson intersection with a history of serious crashes. The upgrades are coming to the intersection of Morrell Street and West Avenue, in an attempt to make it safer with modernization and better visibility, Jackson city officials said. There have been 32...
JACKSON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

2022 Primary Election Guide for the Manchester Area

On Tuesday, August 2, Manchester Area residents will be able to vote in the Statewide Primary at their usual polling place from 7am to 8pm. You will have to choose a Republican or Democratic ballot. If you aren’t currently registered to vote, you can register in person up through election day with proof of residency.
MANCHESTER, MI
wlen.com

Hudson Fire Dept. Sends Public Safety Notice Regarding Area Field Fires

Hudson, MI – The City of Hudson Fire Department has issued a public safety notice regarding field fires that appear to be intentionally set in the area. A post on the department’s social media page said that there’s a person or persons setting fires to farm fields within 20 miles of the Hudson area.
HUDSON, MI

