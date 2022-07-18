ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Public notice: Bridgewater Township

By Sara Swanson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the 2-Aug-22 Primary Election has been scheduled for Wednesday 27-July-22...

Public notice: Manchester township

ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING COMMERCIAL WIND ENERGY CONVERSION SYSTEMS (WECS) MORATORIUM. Please take notice that on July 12, 2022, the Township Board of Manchester Township adopted Ordinance No. 98, which imposes a one-year moratorium on the permitting, consideration, approval, location, erection, construction, and/or installation of Commercial WECS (generally utility-scale wind energy projects that are intended to provide electricity to off-site users using wind turbines, among other improvements) in the Township in order to allow appropriate time to study and potentially adopt revised regulations governing Commercial WECS. Copies of the Ordinance may be obtained from Danell Proctor, Manchester Township Clerk, at 275 S Macomb St, Manchester, MI 48158 during regular business hours.
MANCHESTER, MI
2022 Primary Election Guide for the Manchester Area

On Tuesday, August 2, Manchester Area residents will be able to vote in the Statewide Primary at their usual polling place from 7am to 8pm. You will have to choose a Republican or Democratic ballot. If you aren’t currently registered to vote, you can register in person up through election day with proof of residency.
MANCHESTER, MI
WCRC applying fog seal in Manchester Township

In Manchester Township, Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester, and Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman and Austin roads will have intermittent lane closures this week for fog sealing. What is fog seal? It is the second part of the chip seal coat. A fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt that helps to seal in the stones and extends the life of a chip seal. WCRC crews will apply a fog seal within a couple of weeks after a road has been chip sealed, depending on the weather.
MANCHESTER, MI
Manchester, MI
Chamber Spotlight — Donnellon Insurance

The State Farm Insurance Agency in Manchester has been under the ownership of Agent Matt Donnellon since 1975. His oldest daughter, Janet Larson, is currently the office manager and has been with the office since 2002. The business is located at 102 S Clinton, Suite 1, and can be reached at 734-428-8364.
MANCHESTER, MI
Free drinking water well screening

The Washtenaw County Conservation District will accept drinking water well samples for nitrate screening Tuesday, August 4, from 8:30am to 4:30pm at 705 N Zeeb Rd, Ann Arbor. The screening is sponsored by the Washtenaw County Conservation District and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). There is no fee to participants for this service.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Whitmer won’t extradite abortion patients, doctors seeking care in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday refusing to extradite abortion patients or providers who come to the state for reproductive care. "I cannot in good conscience participate in other states' efforts to make it a crime to exercise a fundamental right or to punish...
MICHIGAN STATE
Annual St. Mary Rummage Sale coming soon

St. Mary will be holding its annual rummage sale fundraiser for the parish in August. The rummage sale has many wonderful treasures to look through every year from furniture to clothing, kitchen items to decorations, tools to gardening supplies, a wide variety of books, and much, much, more.
MANCHESTER, MI
A recession is looming. Michigan business may not be ready.

Michigan will likely know by the end of July if the nation has entered a recession. Indications so far look like the answer will be yes. Gross domestic product — the overall value of goods and services produced — is the key indicator. If GDP declines for two consecutive quarters, the economy is considered to be in a recession.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sarah Thompson named to Dean’s List at University of Findlay

Sarah Thompson of Manchester was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only...
FINDLAY, OH
Madilyn Chandler of Manchester makes Dean’s List at RIT

Madilyn Chandler of Manchester was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Spring 2022 semester. Chandler is in the film and animation program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
MANCHESTER, MI
Manchester Community Fair exhibit fun for KIDS (and adults)!

The 77th Manchester Community Fair is fast approaching and I wanted to make you all aware of a fun and FREE thing you and your kids could get involved in. On Monday, August 8, we will be accepting entries for display in the Exhibit building. Entries get judged and small monetary prizes are awarded. It's free and an awesome way to get your kids involved. When my kids were younger it was a great way for me to help them set a goal in the summer and give them something fun to do.
MANCHESTER, MI
2022 Youth Fundamental Football Camp

Submitted by Ben Pack, Manchester High School Football. All students entering Kindergarten through 6th grade this fall are invited to attend Manchester’s 2022 Youth Fundamental Football Camp on July 28 and 29 from 6 to 8pm on the turf at the football stadium. The cost is $30 and includes a T-shirt, certificate, and daily popsicles.
MANCHESTER, MI
Photo: Football team helps set up Chicken Broil pits

Under the guidance of Head Varsity Football Coach Ben Pack, our players continued the long time tradition of helping with the broil set-up and used this opportunity for a team building and volunteering opportunity as they continue their preparations for the 2022-2023 season. We are incredibly proud of these student athletes as they continue their spirit of volunteerism and their hard work and dedication to our community.
MANCHESTER, MI

