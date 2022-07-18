Public notice: Bridgewater Township

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The 77th Manchester Community Fair is fast approaching and I wanted to make you all aware of a fun and FREE thing you and your kids could get involved in. On Monday, August 8, we will be accepting entries for display in the Exhibit building. Entries get judged and small monetary prizes are awarded. It’s free and an awesome way to get your kids involved. When my kids were younger it was a great way for me to help them set a goal in the summer and give them something fun to do.

MANCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO