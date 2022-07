The Washtenaw County Democratic Party is hosting an online panel for candidates for the non-partisan and currently vacant District Court position in District 14A, which includes the Manchester area and will appear on Manchester area general election ballots in November. Before the District court panel, there will be a panel for candidates for the District 2 seat on the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners which does not include the Manchester area. The panels will occur on July 20, from 7 to 8:45pm over Zoom.

