Ann Arbor, MI

New University of Michigan President Santa Ono hailed for engaging students

By Sara Swanson
themanchestermirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR — The University of Michigan has named Santa Ono — an outgoing leader in higher education, known for engaging students and advocating for mental health support — as its next president. Ono is currently president and vice chancellor at The University of British Columbia....

themanchestermirror.com

themanchestermirror.com

Sarah Thompson named to Dean’s List at University of Findlay

Sarah Thompson of Manchester was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only...
FINDLAY, OH
themanchestermirror.com

Madilyn Chandler of Manchester makes Dean’s List at RIT

Madilyn Chandler of Manchester was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Spring 2022 semester. Chandler is in the film and animation program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
MANCHESTER, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Manchester Township

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING MINERAL EXTRACTION MORATORIUM. Please take notice that on July 12, 2022, the Township Board of Manchester Township adopted Ordinance No. 97, which imposes a one-year moratorium on the permitting, consideration, approval, location, erection, construction, and/or installation of Mineral Extractions (generally, the mining, quarrying, excavation, or other removal or processing of sand, gravel, soil, or other minerals from a mineral extraction site) in the Township in order to allow appropriate time to study and potentially adopt revised regulations governing Mineral Extractions. Copies of the Ordinance may be obtained from Danell Proctor, Manchester Township Clerk, at 275 S Macomb St, Manchester, MI 48158 during regular business hours.
MANCHESTER, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Photo: Football team helps set up Chicken Broil pits

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Under the guidance of Head Varsity Football Coach Ben Pack, our players continued the long time tradition of helping with the broil set-up and used this opportunity for a team building and volunteering opportunity as they continue their preparations for the 2022-2023 season. We are incredibly proud of these student athletes as they continue their spirit of volunteerism and their hard work and dedication to our community.
MANCHESTER, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Bridgewater Township

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the 2-Aug-22 Primary Election has been scheduled for Wednesday 27-July-22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bridgewater Township Hall, 10990 Clinton Rd, Manchester, MI. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and equipment that will be used...
MANCHESTER, MI
themanchestermirror.com

2022 Youth Fundamental Football Camp

Submitted by Ben Pack, Manchester High School Football. All students entering Kindergarten through 6th grade this fall are invited to attend Manchester’s 2022 Youth Fundamental Football Camp on July 28 and 29 from 6 to 8pm on the turf at the football stadium. The cost is $30 and includes a T-shirt, certificate, and daily popsicles.
MANCHESTER, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Annual St. Mary Rummage Sale coming soon

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. St. Mary will be holding its annual rummage sale fundraiser for the parish in August. The rummage sale has many wonderful treasures to look through every year from furniture to clothing, kitchen items to decorations, tools to gardening supplies, a wide variety of books, and much, much, more.
MANCHESTER, MI
themanchestermirror.com

WCRC applying fog seal in Manchester Township

In Manchester Township, Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester, and Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman and Austin roads will have intermittent lane closures this week for fog sealing. What is fog seal? It is the second part of the chip seal coat. A fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt that helps to seal in the stones and extends the life of a chip seal. WCRC crews will apply a fog seal within a couple of weeks after a road has been chip sealed, depending on the weather.
MANCHESTER, MI

