EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Extension hosted an Adulting 101 course this summer to help people prepare for the real world. “Ultimately, we want our youth that are growing up today, whether they're five, whether they're 19, we want them to have the skills and the confidence to do what they need to do to be successful in life,” said MSU Extension educator, Michelle Neff.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO