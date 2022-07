Vicki Ellingrod becomes the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy’s first female dean. Vicki Ellingrod is a scholar, educator and administrator who has dedicated her career to mentoring the next generation of pharmacy and translational science leaders. This month, Ellingrod will become the first female dean of the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. We spoke with Ellingrod about what she hopes to accomplish during her five-year term as the college’s dean.

