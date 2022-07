EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man from East Stroudsburg is dead after crashing into another car while riding his motorcycle in Monroe County. The Lehigh County Coroner says that 61-year-old Michael Bobitka was on a motorcycle on Wednesday at around 6:30 PM when another car crashed into him at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO