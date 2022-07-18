ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

5 Reasons Bank Of America Upgraded Expensify To Buy

By Priya Nigam
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Expensify Inc. EXFY is well positioned to evolve into a leading expense management solution for small and medium businesses, according to BofA Securities. The Expensify Analyst: Koji Ikeda upgraded the rating for Expensify from...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Says Bankrupt Crypto Firms Forgot 'Basics Of Risk Management'

Coinbase Global Inc COIN said that struggling cryptocurrency firms that failed to successfully navigate the economy engaged in risky lending practices. What Happened: “We believe these market participants were caught up in the frenzy of a crypto bull market and forgot the basics of risk management,” said Coinbase in a blog post outlining its approach to cryptocurrency financing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America#Price Action#Software Company#Expensify Inc#Bofa Securities#Vsb Smb
Benzinga

7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Strategic Cannabis Execs Making Changes At Companies You Know: Curaleaf, Valens, Copperstate & Delic

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns (September 13-14) in Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Curaleaf International Names New President. Curaleaf International, formerly known as EMMAC Life Sciences Group and part of vertically integrated cannabis...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

'The Bear Market Is Over': Sundial Research Founder

The S&P 500 has experienced 110 reversals in the previous 135 sessions, representing 1% shifts from high or low to close. Recent sessions have seen an extraordinary increase in the volume of buyers who are eager to acquire visibility. “The bear market is over,” Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Carnival Shares Are Sinking

Carnival Corp CCL shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $1 billion common stock offering. Carnival said it will offer $1 billion of company shares and intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to $150 million of additional shares. The cruise line company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which "could include addressing 2023 debt maturities."
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Crazy Real Estate Market Has Some Of The Nation's Largest Home Builders Jumping Into The Rental Business

It’s an excellent time to own single-family rental properties, a realization that’s reaching some of the nation’s largest home builders. According to the National Association of Home Builders, 13,000 single-family homes were built as rentals in the first quarter of this year. Though that number is up 63% from a year ago, it’s still only 5% of the total home building market, and the numbers are rising. The total is almost double traditional levels.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 61 companies made new 52-week lows. Verizon Communications VZ was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN saw the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

OM 9/6/22 DEADLINE: Lieff Cabraser Urges Outset Medical Investors to Contact Us About Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / National plaintiff's law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP strongly recommends Outset Medical, Inc. OM investors who suffered significant losses between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022 to contact us immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Outset. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is September 6, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. BNSL ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,205,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Class A Common share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and vest over a 3-year period, with 1/3 of the Options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant. The Corporation's stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting on June 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
150K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy