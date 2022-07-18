Online candidate forum for District 14A Court position

Plans to bring a metro Detroit credit union to a former Canton Township bank building have stalled over the appearance of the building's brick color. Clinton Township-based Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union proposes to locate a new branch inside the former Huntington Bank building at 44530 Ford Road. The plans call for the credit union to use the current building, but with some modifications. Those include removing the front columns and the addition of a new glass vestibule, as well as staining the existing red bricks of the building to match the branding colors of the company to a more tan look.

