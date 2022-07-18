ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Madilyn Chandler of Manchester makes Dean’s List at RIT

By Sara Swanson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadilyn Chandler of Manchester was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Spring 2022 semester. Chandler is in the film and animation program....

Comments / 0

 

Chamber Spotlight — Donnellon Insurance

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The State Farm Insurance Agency in Manchester has been under the ownership of Agent Matt Donnellon since 1975. His oldest daughter, Janet Larson, is currently the office manager and has been with the office since 2002. The business is located at 102 S Clinton, Suite 1, and can be reached at 734-428-8364.
MANCHESTER, MI
2022 Youth Fundamental Football Camp

Submitted by Ben Pack, Manchester High School Football. All students entering Kindergarten through 6th grade this fall are invited to attend Manchester’s 2022 Youth Fundamental Football Camp on July 28 and 29 from 6 to 8pm on the turf at the football stadium. The cost is $30 and includes a T-shirt, certificate, and daily popsicles.
MANCHESTER, MI
Summer Reading Finale at Manchester District Library

Submitted by Quintessa Gallinat, Manchester District Library. Manchester District Library (MDL) will host a special party on Thursday, July 21, to celebrate the Oceans of Possibilities 2022 Summer Reading Program finale. Festivities begin at 4:30pm on the back lawn of the Manchester Community Building at 912 City Rd. Guests can...
MANCHESTER, MI
Photo: Football team helps set up Chicken Broil pits

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Under the guidance of Head Varsity Football Coach Ben Pack, our players continued the long time tradition of helping with the broil set-up and used this opportunity for a team building and volunteering opportunity as they continue their preparations for the 2022-2023 season. We are incredibly proud of these student athletes as they continue their spirit of volunteerism and their hard work and dedication to our community.
MANCHESTER, MI
Annual St. Mary Rummage Sale coming soon

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. St. Mary will be holding its annual rummage sale fundraiser for the parish in August. The rummage sale has many wonderful treasures to look through every year from furniture to clothing, kitchen items to decorations, tools to gardening supplies, a wide variety of books, and much, much, more.
MANCHESTER, MI
2022 Primary Election Guide for the Manchester Area

On Tuesday, August 2, Manchester Area residents will be able to vote in the Statewide Primary at their usual polling place from 7am to 8pm. You will have to choose a Republican or Democratic ballot. If you aren’t currently registered to vote, you can register in person up through election day with proof of residency.
MANCHESTER, MI
Public notice: Manchester township

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING COMMERCIAL WIND ENERGY CONVERSION SYSTEMS (WECS) MORATORIUM. Please take notice that on July 12, 2022, the Township Board of Manchester Township adopted Ordinance No. 98, which imposes a one-year moratorium on the permitting, consideration, approval, location, erection, construction, and/or installation of Commercial WECS (generally utility-scale wind energy projects that are intended to provide electricity to off-site users using wind turbines, among other improvements) in the Township in order to allow appropriate time to study and potentially adopt revised regulations governing Commercial WECS. Copies of the Ordinance may be obtained from Danell Proctor, Manchester Township Clerk, at 275 S Macomb St, Manchester, MI 48158 during regular business hours.
MANCHESTER, MI
Letter to the Editor: Fireworks

When living in Northern Michigan several years ago, my husband and I responded to a notice in our local newspaper of a German short-haired pointer dog that went missing during a family outing at a nearby lake to watch fireworks on the 4th of July. We decided to take a turn for the search. After a little more than a week the dog showed up at a cottage, hungry and scared. This was an important issue to us because we had a dog that was the same breed.
MANCHESTER, MI
Public notice: Bridgewater Township

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the 2-Aug-22 Primary Election has been scheduled for Wednesday 27-July-22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bridgewater Township Hall, 10990 Clinton Rd, Manchester, MI. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and equipment that will be used...
MANCHESTER, MI
Free drinking water well screening

The Washtenaw County Conservation District will accept drinking water well samples for nitrate screening Tuesday, August 4, from 8:30am to 4:30pm at 705 N Zeeb Rd, Ann Arbor. The screening is sponsored by the Washtenaw County Conservation District and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). There is no fee to participants for this service.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WCRC applying fog seal in Manchester Township

In Manchester Township, Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester, and Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman and Austin roads will have intermittent lane closures this week for fog sealing. What is fog seal? It is the second part of the chip seal coat. A fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt that helps to seal in the stones and extends the life of a chip seal. WCRC crews will apply a fog seal within a couple of weeks after a road has been chip sealed, depending on the weather.
MANCHESTER, MI
EBT cards a complex issue for the Manchester Market — but they’re working on it

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased.
MANCHESTER, MI

Comments / 0

