Madilyn Chandler of Manchester makes Dean’s List at RIT

When living in Northern Michigan several years ago, my husband and I responded to a notice in our local newspaper of a German short-haired pointer dog that went missing during a family outing at a nearby lake to watch fireworks on the 4th of July. We decided to take a turn for the search. After a little more than a week the dog showed up at a cottage, hungry and scared. This was an important issue to us because we had a dog that was the same breed.

MANCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO