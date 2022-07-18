ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Sheila Loses Control!

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The walls are closing in on Sheila in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! As Finn desperately begs for his mother to release him, Ridge and Brooke are closing in on her location! How much longer can she keep this up?. Now that he’s awake and aware of...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 9

Robin Hite
3d ago

I've always liked Mike. He's really the only person that has truly been there for Sheila. I think deep down he really is in love with her but Sheila doesn't feel the same way for him.

Reply
5
Denise AuBuchon
4d ago

I don’t know which is worse, Cringe kissing Broke or Cringe the dressmaker thinking he’s qualified to yell questions in a police station!

Reply
4
Annette Monie
4d ago

when was Shelia Carter ever in control?

Reply(3)
18
Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: After a Few ‘Twists and Turns,’ the One Person Who Could Reunite Finn and Steffy Is the Absolute Last One We’d Suspect!

If there’s anyone who knows about surprise reunions, it’s this scheme team!. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were in for a surprise over a decade in the making that day Sheila turned around to see one of her prison guards was none other than her old pal, Mike! But believe it or not, no one was more surprised by the latest twist as Mike himself, Ken Hanes! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, he admitted to being a bit taken aback when he was asked to return after a 12-year hiatus.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Sheila Twist That Could Cause Huge Drama and Prove That Ridge Isn’t as Over Taylor as He Thinks He Is

Sheila could tear the Forrester’s apart without lifting a finger!. With the woman who “killed” Finn and shot Steffy on the loose, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Ridge has been doing everything in his power to keep his loved ones safe. He’s hired extra security, which we’re told has been stationed outside the homes of Brooke, Taylor, Hope and Thomas. He’s also got men watching Steffy and her kids during their overseas trip.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Is Ashland Leaving Young & Restless?! Plus, What’s Next For Adam

Another week, another installment of Young & Restless’ weird obsession with jobs. Tessa faces the prospect of losing her career, Nick wants back in at Newman Enterprises, Elena is joining Chancellor-Winters, Kyle hired Diane, and Chelsea and Chloe are “breaking up” so they can take on new positions.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!

Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Victoria’s Eyes Nearly Pop Out of Her Head When Ashland Walks Into Her Office — and Adam Vows to Save Sally’s Job

Lauren meets Chelsea at Society and is enthusiastic about seeing her new designs. Cheslea’s forced to break the news that there are no new designs. “I had to take a sabbatical from designing.” Lauren’s jaw drops as Chelsea explains she had to put her mental health ahead of her job. The redhead asks where Chloe is in all of this. Chelsea has dissolved their partnership. Lauren fumes that she doesn’t want to seem uncaring, but she took a chance on her despite their past differences and Fenmore’s is waiting on a line from her in a few weeks. Chelsea offers up the services of a designer friend in New York. Lauren will try it given she doesn’t have much choice. She knows she’s doing this for her emotional well-being and asks if there’s anything she can do for her. Chelsea has to do this by herself.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Finn Wakes Up!

Finn regains consciousness in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers but he has a lot to process! Can Sheila ever earn her son’s forgiveness after she shot and nearly killed him?. Mike is by Sheila’s side as she is overjoyed as Finn groans and wakes up finally. “Oh...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Julie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!
SALEM, NY
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy