AbbVie To Submit European Application For Epcoritamab In Lymphoma Setting Later In 2022

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Genmab A/S GMAB has announced that AbbVie Inc ABBV will submit a conditional marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL),...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbvie Inc#B Cell Lymphoma#Gmab#Abbvie Inc Abbv#European
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. BNSL ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,205,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Class A Common share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and vest over a 3-year period, with 1/3 of the Options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant. The Corporation's stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting on June 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Analyst Says GSK Spin-Off Haleon Offers "Best Of Both Consumer Worlds"

Citi group has initiated coverage on GSK plc's GSK consumer healthcare spin-off Haleon Plc HLN with a Buy rating and a price target of 360p. "We see the company as the best vehicle to play the secular attractions of Consumer Health, facilitated by Haleon's scale and its exposure to staples segments where it can more easily outperform," the analysts write.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

YPF YPF - P/E: 5.23. Shell has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.4, which has increased by 44.58% compared to Q4, which was 1.66. YPF's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge

But, first of all, what is the merge? It’s the fusion of the Beacon Chain and the Consensur Layer in order to form Ethereum’s ETH/USD next chapter. In very few words, it’s the switching of consensus protocols from today’s proof of work into Proof of stake.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Alcoa Shares Surge On Solid Q2 Results

Alcoa Corp AA reported second-quarter revenue growth of 28.6% year-over-year to $3.64 billion, beating the consensus of $3.56 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $2.67, beating the consensus of $2.45. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 47.7% Y/Y to $913 million and the margin expanded by 324 bps to 25.1%. Aluminum segment revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

CAMROVA RESOURCES INC. ("CAV.H") [formerly Camrova Resources Inc. ("CAV") BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended. In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
MARKETS
Benzinga

