LOS ANGELES — Sixty years after Walter O’Malley’s majestic vision came to life, Dodger Stadium continues adding to its grand résumé. In addition to welcoming more than 178 million Dodgers fans since opening its doors in 1962, the venue has hosted soccer, hockey and rugby matches, mass for Pope John Paul II, Harlem Globetrotters basketball, the World Baseball Classic and concerts for The Beatles, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO