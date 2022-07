Under the dark void of the night sky with flames licking our shadows, we share tales occupying the thin border between terror and glee. Little compares to the disturbing tradition of the campfire ghost story. Film, art, and music have all captured this ritual with their own unique flair. Yet board games do so by offering shared narrative experiences that revel in dread. These tabletop designs connect you physically to their horrific settings by providing tactile conduits to the carnage that’s about to ensue.

