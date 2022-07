LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Robert Vargo, the 25-year-old inmate who escaped from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility over the weekend, has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, around 4:30 PM on Wednesday, members of the fugitive task force arrested Vargo and his girlfriend, Amanda Saxer, in the Barefoot Landing area near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Vargo was remanded to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, SC, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO