Sesame Place Apologizes After Black Mom Posts Video Of Character Ignoring Her Daughters

By Parker Diakite
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 4 days ago
Popular theme park Sesame Place is apologizing for a now-viral video showing one of its characters ignoring two little Black girls. The video, posted by Instagram user _jodiii_, has been viewed more than 300,000 times since it was posted on July 17. Character Rosita is seen high-fiving white children...

TravelNoire

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

