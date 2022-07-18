ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from strong model that nailed Taylor's huge season

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Trey Burton appeared to put himself on the cusp of Fantasy relevance at tight end when he finished with 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with Chicago. That optimism was short-lived, as he never came close to those numbers again and has been out of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently got confirmation from Rob Gronkowski that even Tom Brady himself could not pull him out of retirement this time. That left the Bucs scrambling for a replacement. Yes, they still have Cameron Brate on their roster. But he is primarily a blocker and a red zone threat. Late Wednesday night, it […] The post Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Names His NFL "Sleeper" Team

The 2022 NFL season sits just under two months away, which means it's prediction time for analysts. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III handed out one of his predictions for the season. He thinks the Las Vegas Raiders are being slept on. "We are SLEEPING on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Travis Etienne
Yardbarker

2022 Fantasy Football: RB Sleepers

I know I know. Melvin Gordon is not someone that excites us at this point in his career. He’s 29 years old and the Broncos just drafted Javonte Williams in the 2nd round last year. Why is Gordon a sleeper? Well, Gordon is still a very solid running back. Gordon Re-upped with the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal which show’s he believes in his talent still and is going to want to prove it. Javonte Williams is great and I believe he is the better RB at this point in Gordon’s career. But, it wouldn’t shock me if Gordon handles goal-line work and splits carries with Javonte. The offense was also not good these past 2 years. Insert Russell Wilson and this offense looks a whole lot better. I expect the Broncos to score much more and have a better overall offense. This means more opportunity for both RB’s. The issue with Javonte Williams is that his ADP is in the 2nd round. Where as Gordon’s ADP is at the start of the 7th. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up with similar stats and you are able to get Gordon five rounds later. While he may not provide the same flash he used to, Gordon will still be productive. He should be able to post solid RB2/RB3 numbers this season and be a valuable sleeper.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Rich Eisen News

There's been quite a bit of broadcaster movement this offseason, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving Fox Sports for ESPN, Al Michaels joining Amazon Prime and Kirk Herbstreit adding an NFL gig, among other things. While all of those moves were varying degrees of surprises, the following news would...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Sleepers#American Football#Sportsline#Colts
AllDolphins

Observations on the Dolphins-Garappolo Report

Among the many stories speculating on a potential trade partner for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was one suggesting "a 'surprise' destination for the veteran wouldn’t be all that surprising." That team was the Miami Dolphins. There was a lot to unpack in the report on Heavy.com by...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FOX Sports

NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field. That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL playoff predictions: Packers in, Cowboys out, Cowherd says

Which teams will crack the 2022 NFL playoff bracket?. The 2022 season is fast approaching, with training camp already underway for some teams. As is tradition, Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how the regular season will shake out on "The Herd." Here's how it all turned out, division by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Louis Riddick Names 1 NFL Player Who Is Going To "Shock" Fans

There were plenty of talented wide receivers taken in this year's NFL Draft, but there's one in particular that will shock everyone this upcoming season. According to ESPN's Louis Riddick, that player is Alec Pierce. The Indianapolis Colts selected Pierce with the 53rd overall pick in this year's draft. Pierce,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Reveal Throwback Helmet For 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys will celebrate Thanksgiving by wearing throwback helmets this year. On Thursday morning, the team revealed a modern take on their classic white helmets with a navy blue star and stripes. They'll bring this gear, along with throwback uniforms, back into commission when hosting the New York Giants in Week 12.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Cleared ahead of training camp

Otton (ankle) has received medical clearance Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Otton missed rookie minicamp while recovering from ankle surgery, but the 2022 third-round pick will be on the field when Tampa Bay's training camp kicks off July 27. The Buccaneers recently signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, who in addition to Cameron Brate could provide Otton with strong competition for Year 1 snaps.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Lucas Niang: Likely headed to active/PUP list

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Niang (kneecap) won't participate to begin training camp and will likely land on the active/PUP list, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Niang suffered a torn patella tendon during Week 17 last year and was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy