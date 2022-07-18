Rays' Jalen Beeks: Minimum stay expected

Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
Baddoo is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics. The lefty-hitting Baddoo closed the first half by starting in four of the Tigers' final five games, but he'll retreat to the bench with southpaw Zach Logue on the hill for Oakland in Thursday's matinee. Robbie Grossman will shift over from right field to cover left field in Baddoo's stead.
Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees slugger and impending free agent who entered Friday leading Major League Baseball in homers, launched his 35th and 36th home runs of the season on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge has now recorded eight multi-homer games to date, including a pair in July, tying him for the Yankees franchise record for the most in a single season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
With the All-Star break now in the rearview, the next benchmark during the 2022 Major League Baseball season is the trade deadline. The traditional July 31 deadline has been pushed back two days to Aug. 2 this year. Keeping in mind there are now three wild cards per league, theoretically there could be a larger number of buyers than usual, though an awful lot of teams don't resemble contenders, so maybe we'll still get a similar number of sellers.
Tatis (wrist) has been hitting in the cage at 95-100 percent, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been cleared to swing a bat for only a week, but it appears that he's doing so nearly at full strength. The superstar shortstop indicated that he is feeling "pretty good" and hasn't suffered any setbacks, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, though at this point he hasn't progressed beyond taking soft toss. Tatis still has several more steps to complete before he can begin a rehab assignment, so he is likely still weeks away from making his season debut for the Padres.
Four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen will be making his college choice on Friday, and his commitment will be streamed live on CBS Sports HQ at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page (or at this link here), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Robert (head) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Robert has been sidelined with lightheadedness since July 15, and he's still dealing with the issue following the All-Star break. While the outfielder will need at least a week and a half to recover, manager Tony La Russa hopes Robert will be able to return to action by the start of the team's series against the Athletics that begins July 29.
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
Myers (knee) had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Myers hit .333 (6-for-18) with a pair of home runs in five rehab games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, and he singled in four at-bats in his first game with El Paso on Friday. The veteran outfielder was the designated hitter in all but one of his contests in Single-A, but he played first base for the Chihuahuas in his first game with the Triple-A club. Myers is expected to play with El Paso through the weekend before potentially returning to the Padres next week, per MLB.com.
The Packers placed Crosby (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. During Green Bay's mandatory minicamp in June, Crosby didn't attempt a kick, instead spending time with the rehab group on a stationary bike. Whatever impacted him then continues to bother him at the outset of training camp, leaving undrafted rookie Gabe Brkic as the team's only healthy kicker at the moment. Crosby is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, though, giving him plenty of time to reach 100 percent for a Week 1 matchup at Minnesota.
Cabrera (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera was slated to throw four innings, but he still managed to increase his workload to 52 pitches. He could rejoin the Marlins rotation on his next turn through the rotation, though the team could opt to also send him on another rehab outing to further build his arm strength.
Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners. The second baseman knocked the third pitch of the game over the fence, a no-doubter to left-center field. Altuve added a pair of singles and another run after that for his first three-hit effort since July 3. He's hit safely in 14 of 17 games this month, batting .323 (20-for-62). For the season, Altuve has a .276/.366/.519 slash line with 18 homers, 34 RBI, 52 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 77 contests.
Cruz is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Marlins. Cruz will get a breather to open the second half of the season as the Pirates start a three-game set against the Marlins. Kevin Newman will slide over to shortstop while Diego Castillo draws the start at second base and bats fifth in the series opener.
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners. Gurriel singled and stole second in the second inning, but that was the extent of his offense Friday. The 38-year-old has four stolen bases in as many attempts this year, putting him one shy of his career high in thefts. He's batting .276 (16-for-58) in July, lifting his season slash line to .235/.285/.384 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and 31 runs scored in 85 games.
Lewis (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. As expected, Lewis is back on the Mariners' active roster for the first time since late May. In limited action this season, the outfielder has gone 4-for-15 with two homers, three RBI and three runs over four contests. Justin Upton elected free agency after he was optioned from the big-league roster Friday, clearing a spot for Lewis on the active roster.
Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners. Alvarez has homered in both games since he returned from a hand injury that sidelined him heading into the All-Star break. Per Statcast, Alvarez's 414-foot solo shot in the fourth inning was the hardest-hit ball of the contest with an exit velocity of 108.2 mph. The 25-year-old continues to be one of the best hitters in baseball with a .310/.409/.675 slash line, 28 long balls, 65 RBI, 60 runs scored, 12 doubles and two triples through 325 plate appearances.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia recorded Major League Baseball's first inside-the-park grand slam since 2017 against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. Tapia's bases-clearer, which came during the top of the third inning, gave the Blue Jays an impressive 10-0 lead. When it comes to inside-the-park home runs,...
Chisholm (back) will undergo a follow-up CT scan Thursday before the Marlins decide on his next steps, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Per Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com, Chisholm checked out fine while taking batting practice in Los Angeles earlier this week, but running and cutting remains an issue while he works through a right lower-back strain. If the CT scan reveals good news, Chisholm could accelerate his workouts within the next few days, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on him returning from the 10-day injured list until at least next week.
Cabrera (elbow) will make his second rehab start with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera is expected to work four innings Friday after he covered three perfect frames in his initial outing for Pensacola on July 16. The right-hander has been on the shelf since mid-June with elbow tendinitis and may need one additional rehab outing beyond Friday before coming off the 15-day injured list. It's unclear if the Marlins will have room in the rotation for Cabrera once he's ready to return, as fellow starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (forearm) is also trending toward coming off the IL in the final week of July or in early August.
Bielak was returned to Triple-A Sugar Land following Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bielak ate up a valuable 3.1 innings in the second game of the doubleheader, though he did allow three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four. He'll remain on the taxi squad, so he could return to the big-league club in short order if an injury strikes the bullpen.
