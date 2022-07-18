Watch list season has finally arrived.

The 16 preseason watch lists from the National College Football Awards Association will be announced over the next couple weeks, beginning with the Maxwell Award (July 18) and ending with the Bednarik Award (Aug. 1).

The other preseason watch lists are for the Davey O'Brien Award (July 19), Doak Walker Award (July 20), Biletnikoff Award (July 21), John Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy (July 22), Butkus Award and Payeom Jim Thorpe Award (July 25), Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy (July 26), Lou Groza Award and Ray Guy Award (July 27), Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy (July 28), Walter Camp Award (July 29) and the Bednarik Award (Aug. 1).

Below is a running tracker of which Florida State football players make each list.

Florida State tight end Camren McDonald named to Mackey Award Watch List

FSU tight end Camren McDonald has been one of the most consistent contributors over the last few seasons for the Seminoles.

He's appeared in 45 games over the last four seasons and has 53 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns entering his fifth and final season with the Seminoles.

The Long Beach, Calif. native was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list for the second straight season Friday. He's looking to become FSU's second Mackey Award winner after Nick O'Leary in 2014.

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been one of the most prominent college athletes using his name, image and likeness powers for the greater good.

Over the last year, he's raised over $300,000 for a few charitable causes, most recently helping raise money for an FSU teammate, Greedy Vance, whose family home in Louisiana was destroyed by a hurricane.

Gibbons' efforts were recognized Thursday when he was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which honors off-field contributions made by college football players.

FSU tight end Camren McDonald made last year's Good Works Team and Gibbons is looking to become the eighth Seminole to make the team since it was created in 1992.

Running back Treshaun Ward makes Doak Walker Award list

FSU's running back room is among the deepest position groups on the roster and Treshaun Ward is FSU's Walker Award Watch list representative entering his second season on scholarship.

In his first season in the rotation, he stood out as FSU's secondary backfield option, carrying the ball 81 times for 515 yards with four touchdowns as well as 185 receiving yards and one more touchdown.

With Jashaun Corbin now gone, he's contending for the starting job. If spring practice was any indication, he'll get a tough fight from Trey Benson. Whoever starts, Ward's role will be significant.

Quarterback Jordan Travis on Maxwell Award list

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis entered the offseason with the starting job secured for the first time in his collegiate career.

Travis had a compelling case after how well he finished last season. In his final seven games, Travis recorded 17 total touchdowns with only two interceptions while completing 65.1% of his passes and averaging 71.1 rushing yards. The Seminoles went 5-2 during that span.

The Maxwell Award recognized the burgeoning Travis, including the redshirt junior in its 85-player watch list Monday. The award has been presented to the best college football player nationally since 1937.

The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on Nov. 1. A group of three finalists will be named on Nov. 22. The winner will be revealed at ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.

