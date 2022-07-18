ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Predicting the Biggest Surprises of WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card

By Erik Beaston
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

WWE SummerSlam is traditionally one of the company's premier live events. One of the core four of the promotion dating back to its inception in 1988, it has the reputation of classic in-ring work from top stars and its fair share of surprises, beginning with Miss Elizabeth removing her skirt to...

bleacherreport.com

wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 18

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 18. Following the events of last week's show, Carmella was given another shot at the Raw women's title against Bianca Belair on Monday. We also heard from Logan Paul as he continues his feud with his WrestleMania tag...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Double Time: WWE Adds Two More Grudge Matches To Summerslam Card

It’s time to get things going. We are less than two weeks away from Summerslam and that means WWE is going to need to really crank up the card building on the way to Nashville. The show’s main events are mostly set but there are still some other matches that need to be set. That is easier said than done, but WWE managed to boost the card up in a big way this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rumored Match Now Official For WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

Another huge match has been made official for SummerSlam that will pit The Miz against Logan Paul at “The Biggest Party of the Summer!”. On tonight’s edition of “Raw“, The Miz welcomed Logan Paul as a guest on his talk show. Paul grabbed a mic and asked if the Miz would accept his challenge for SummerSlam, but The Miz deflected the question by saying he wanted to talk about the good times the two had together. He proceeded to roll a clip of the two celebrating their WrestleMania 38 victory against the Mysterios. Paul tells the production truck to keep rolling the footage in order to show The Miz turning on him after the match. The Miz states that he was trying to teach Paul a lesson, so Paul asked what the intended lesson was. That’s when The Miz deflected the question again by hyping up Paul and all of his accomplishments in both his social media and athletic careers.
WWE
Popculture

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to Face off on Game Show

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are getting ready to face off in a game show. In a preview of a new episode of Arena, the two WWE Superstars are seen taking shots at each other in-between events. Lynch has teamed up with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler while Rollins has teamed up with Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd. The episode will air on G4's Twitch Channel and WWE's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 27.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE 2K22 Roster: All the revealed and confirmed WWE Superstars so far

WWE 2K22 is now out for Deluxe owners, and will be coming out on March 11, 2022, for the rest of the Standard Edition owners. WWE fans may feel anxious to learn whether their favorite WWE superstar made the cut in the WWE 2K22 roster before buying the game. We feel you. That’s why we […] The post WWE 2K22 Roster: All the revealed and confirmed WWE Superstars so far appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Results – July 18, 2022

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We have two shows left before Summerslam and that means it is time to start hammering home the rest of the details. A good deal of the card has already been set and now it is time to wrap things up, including things other than Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Maybe we can get some more of that this week so let’s get to it.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Speculating on Who Is the Big Reveal in WWE's Mysterious Vignettes

One of the most effective ways to get people talking is to present them with a mystery to try to solve. WWE is no stranger, with two of those marketing techniques going on right now. In NXT, a QR code has popped up twice with the words "scan here"—one stating...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Has A Problem With Summerslam

Maybe they should fix that. We are less than two weeks away from Summerslam and most of the card is already set. There are a lot of matches that need to go well for the card to be a success and that potential is certainly there. What matters now is executing the plan that WWE has set up, but it seems that someone rather important might not be pleased with what they are doing.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Opponents For Ric Flair’s Final Match Revealed

Earlier this year, it was announced that “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair would be coming out of retirement for one final match. The match is set to take place at Starrcast V in Nashville, TN over SummerSlam weekend. What was originally reported as Ric Flair and FTR vs. a mystery opponent and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, has been officially changed to Flair teaming with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on Ric Flair’s former TNA rival, Jay Lethal, and Nashville’s own Jeff Jarrett.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

WWE Raw: Logan Paul returns, SummerSlam challenge accepted

Logan Paul appeared on WWE Raw this week seeking an answer to his SummerSlam challenge. - Bianca Belair defeated Carmella via pinfall to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. - Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel via pinfall after hitting the Stomp. - Angelo Dawkins defeated Omos via DQ. - The Street...
WWE
Fightful

Titus O'Neil Appears On 7/18 WWE Raw, Ensures That WWE Is A Safe Space

Titus O'Neil is back on WWE programming. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw, which is emanating from the Amaile Arena in Tampa Bay, opened with WWE's Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil in the center of the ring. O'Neil noted that the peak of his career was securing the top Ambassador role and that it was his role to ensure that everybody has good will now more than ever, including those who are disadvantaged in one way or another.
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/18/22)

As the countdown to SummerSlam continues, tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. As PWMania.com previously reported, a new episode of The KO Show, hosted by Kevin Owens, is rumored to air on television. Owens hasn’t appeared on television in a few weeks.
TAMPA, FL
Fightful

Mysterious Vignettes Continue, Kevin Owens Explains His Absence, Belair Stands Tall | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for July 18. - The mysterious vignettes continue to puzzle the WWE Universe. This time around, in addition to glimpses of the RKO shirt and Mick Foley's flannel shirt, pictures of Seth Rollins were visible. Writing in blood, the unknown figure gradually wrote, "I am coming", but the unfinished message left the meaning unclear.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of Current WWE NXT 2.0 Era

NXT has always been WWE's developmental brand, but the NXT 2.0 era has amplified just how much of a sink-or-swim situation its wrestlers are in. The turnaround for talent to become a big deal is much faster than before. Some wrestlers have quickly achieved success, winning championships and being prominently...
WWE

