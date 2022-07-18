Deck fire damages southeast Minot home

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A chase started on Highway 83 and ended with a crash and a pursuit on foot. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s department, a chase began on Highway 83, south of Minot Monday night when a deputy was initiating a stop on a car for speeding, but the driver took off.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Midwest Murder Podcast returned to town to perform their live show at Atypical Brewery. The hosts of Midwest Murder say that every time they perform in Minot the crowd gets bigger, and they’ve sold out every time. “First time for any murder podcast and...
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — At the North Dakota State Fair, there are plenty of things to see, especially animals!. There are even horse shows going on throughout the week. People come from all over to show their horses and to see all types of equine events. That includes Laney...
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People come from all over the country to attend the North Dakota State Fair. Saturday, hundreds of floats will be on display during the parade. Kyara Brown was live to tell us more about a special float that you can look out for this year.
(Minot, ND) -- The North Dakota State Fair is getting underway. Festivities kick off Friday night with grandstand performances by Kid Rock and 1980s rock band Night Ranger. The State Fair Parade will happen tomorrow morning, starting on the corner of Broadway and Burdick Expressway and continuing to the fairgrounds.
Adaptive basketball for those in wheelchairs at the Minot Family YMCA.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Budweiser Clydesdales have officially arrived for the North Dakota State Fair. The world-famous eight-horse hitch is scheduled to parade around the fairgrounds from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. They will also be accompanied by a dalmatian, the official Clydesdales mascot since the 1950s. “We are...
If you're a coffee lover like me, you're probably scoping out all the places in town that you can get your fix. While traveling around North Dakota last month I noticed something. You've probably noticed that Caribou Coffee is expanding. I was in Minot recently, and saw they opened a...
Effective: 2022-07-22 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 485 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOTTINEAU BURKE MCHENRY MOUNTRAIL PIERCE RENVILLE ROLETTE WARD
The North Dakota native was introduced today after officially starting the new job on Monday. Kevin Forde introduced as Minot State Athletic Director.
