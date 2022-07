Maybe they should fix that. We are less than two weeks away from Summerslam and most of the card is already set. There are a lot of matches that need to go well for the card to be a success and that potential is certainly there. What matters now is executing the plan that WWE has set up, but it seems that someone rather important might not be pleased with what they are doing.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO