Average gas prices down 15 cents in Georgia compared to a week ago

ATLANTA — Drivers may notice the prices at the pump are getting lower and lower.

AAA reports that Georgia gas prices are going down at the pump compared to a week ago.

Monday’s state average for gas is 15 cents less than a week ago, which was $4.18. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.03 per gallon for unleaded.

“The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to lower gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump.”

The most expensive prices are Atlanta $4.13, Hinesville-Fort Stewart $4.12 and Athens $4.11.

The cheapest Georgia metro gas prices are Warner Robins $3.72, Albany $3.74 and Valdosta $3.79.

Yes, you read that right, drivers are seeing prices under $4 at the pump again.

