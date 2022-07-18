People’s United Bank robbed in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury police are searching for a man in his 30s who they believe robbed a bank on Saturday.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to People’s United Bank on Glastonbury Boulevard for reports of a bank robbery. According to police, a man wearing two surgical masks walked up to the teller and slipped them a note demanding money. No weapon was seen or used throughout the incident.

The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, and he was gone when the police arrived.

Officers said they searched the surrounding area for any evidence of the thief, but all they determined was the suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30s. They also noted he left in a white vehicle, but the make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Glastonbury Police Department at (860) 633-8301. As this was a bank robbery, the FBI is involved in the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.