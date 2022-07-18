New Italian European eatery opening in Bergen County

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center200 Breakneck Road, Haverstraw, NY, 10927,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the Appalachian Mountain Club's NY-NoJ Young Members at the 2022 Harriman Takeover event! The Appalachian Mountain Club's New York/North Jersey Chapter is proud to announce our 2022 Harriman Takeover Weekend for 20s and 30s (and for those young at heart!). We're returning for another weekend long bash at the beautiful Corman Harriman Outdoor Center (CHOC) in Haverstraw, NY, approximately 37 miles north of New York City. Come join us for some spectacular hiking, rock climbing, swimming, paddling/kayaking, bonfires, and meeting other folks who are passionate about the outdoors ! Feel free to participate in our pre-arranged activities or "choose your own adventure"! Folks are more than welcome to simply kick back and relax on the beach, practice some yoga or meditate lakeside, or enjoy a riveting book! Pack board games, and bring your musical instruments if you're moved to jam! **Registration is a two-step process.** 1. Register on AMC's Activities Database. Register here on AMC's ActDB and register yourself (as well as friends/guests!) for this event. Your ActDB registration will serve as a blanket waiver for all activities during Harriman Takeover Weekend. 2. Buy your event/lodging ticket and meal tickets (Eventbrite). Buy all relevant tickets on the Eventbrite page by clicking tickets! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amc-20s-30s-harriman-takeover-tickets-336884479547 You can complete these steps in any order, but both must completed to officially register for this event and participate in activities!

