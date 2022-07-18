ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Italian European eatery opening in Bergen County

By Jordan Jansson
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
A new Italian European eatery has just opened last week in Hillsdale. It is called Fig & Tomato, its BYOB and will be offering both classic Italian dishes plus European-inspired meals. The menu will include brick-oven pizzas, specialty pastas, meat, and seafood entrees. The owners of Fig & Tomato...

