Acme partners with B.A. Sweeties, opens Candy Aisle' in Stow with more than 1,000 varieties

By Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
After partnering with B.A. Sweeties, Acme Fresh Market in Stow opened a new section of its store that is says offers more candy under one roof than anywhere in Summit County.

The Candy Aisle at Acme, 4445 Kent Road, has more than 1,000 varieties of candy.

B.A. Sweeties owner Tom Scheiman said the aisle is the first of its kind. B.A. Sweeties is a Cleveland-based candy store and calls itself the "largest candy store in North America."

"We haven't created a candy aisle this large and spectacular anywhere," he said. "Everyone loves candy...B.A. Sweeties is excited to bring Acme's customers the largest candy aisle in Summit County."

The Candy Aisle features more than 50 varieties of Pez candy dispensers, hundreds of nostalgic candy brands as well as novelty candy new trendier items. The aisle also features bulk candies packaged in small containers at value prices for customers to purchase.

Katie Swartz, vice president of marketing for Acme, said she was excited to partner with another local company.

"We invite everyone in Stow and beyond to take a little break and have some fun in our candy aisle," she said.

Reporter Molly Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@gannett.com

BRECKSVILLE, OH
