Europe

Russian Anti-War Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova Detained Again

By Brandon Katz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who drew international attention earlier this year for interrupting a live TV news broadcast to protest her country’s invasion of Ukraine, was briefly detained by Russian authorities in Moscow on Sunday, according to posts on her social media channels. The incident was first reported...

