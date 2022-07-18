ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Help! Spaniards spooked when their train stops in wildfire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soeL1_0gjcyBhB00
Passengers take photos at a wildfire while traveling on a train in Zamora, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. When Francisco Seoane's train unexpectedly stopped in Spanish countryside that was being engulfed by a wildfire, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out at flames encroaching on both sides of the track. The Spaniard told The Associated Press it was scary to see how quickly the fire spread. Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane's railcar appearing alarmed as they look out of the windows Monday. (AP Photo/Francisco Seoane Perez)

MADRID (AP) — When Francisco Seoane’s train unexpectedly stopped in the Spanish countryside, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out the window at wildfires encroaching on both sides of the track.

“It was really scary to see how quickly the fire spread. Just in the blink of an eye, a new bush began burning. It was a matter of seconds,” the Spaniard told The Associated Press on Monday.

“It suddenly become night,” he added. “And we could even smell the smoke” inside the railcar.

Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane’s railcar becoming alarmed as they look out of the windows.

Flames licked at the vegetation, and smoke darkened the blue skies as the train drew to a halt on Monday morning in the province of Zamora, where blazes have charred large areas of woodland in recent days. That province has recorded two deaths from wildfires in the past two days: a 69-year-old shepherd and a 62-year-old firefighter trapped in the flames.

With no passenger announcements coming over the train’s public address system, Seoane said passengers became agitated and began to stand up in the aisle.

An Adif spokeswoman told The AP that passengers were never in danger.

More than 30 forest fires around Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened some 22,000 hectares (54,300 acres) over the past week.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniards#Forest Fires#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Vice

The Mafia Built A Port. Now It's a Global Cocaine Hub.

A port the Calabrian mafia helped to build has become so crucial to organised crime that it accounts for almost all of the cocaine seized entering Italy by sea. A new report by the country’s anti-drug unit revealed 97 percent of the almost 14 tons of cocaine coming into Italy via the Mediterranean sea last year was discovered in Gioia Tauro, a port in the southwest region of Calabria – an area dominated by the ‘Ndrangheta, the world’s most influential mafia organisation. The gangsters not only funded part of the building of the port, companies controlled by them were involved in its construction and its operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area

July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy