ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance Rotary names Mark Locke as its member of the year

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdUhg_0gjcy7FW00

Rotary International has two official mottoes – “One Profits Most Who Serves Best” and “Service Above Self.”

Alliance Rotary Club’s Rotarian of the Year personifies service.

Mark Locke, president and CEO of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce since 2002, received the honor during the Alliance Rotary Club’s installation dinner June 29 at the Whetstone Center.

Locke was surprised and humbled.

“There are a lot of other people more deserving of this honor,” said Locke. “I thank you.”

Although Locke was short on words in his acceptance speech, the immediate past Rotarian of the Year, Art Garnes, who presented the award, made it clear in his introduction that one would be hard pressed to find anyone more involved in the community than Locke.

“In Rotary, we talk a lot about being engaged,” said Garnes. “Our Rotarian of the Year this year is a classic example of that, of being active and of being a participant.”

Locke, a 1975 graduate of Alliance High, serves on the board of the Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity (president since 2018), Alliance Area Development (since 2002), and the Alliance Planning Commission (member since 2000 and chairman since 2014), the Workforce Investment Board (since 2000), the Alliance City Water/Sewer Advisory Board (since 2010) and the Alliance Historical Society (since 2015).

Locke, who retired in 2000 from American Steel Foundries after a 22-year career in which he served as manufacturing engineering manager from 1993 to 2000, in the past also was involved with several other organizations in the past, including the Alliance Jaycees, the Carnation Festival Board, Alliance Area United Way, Alliance High School Band Boosters, and Alliance/Minerva Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Locke also served as clerk of Alliance City Council (2000-2006) and on the Alliance Board of Education (2002-2013), serving as president in 2008.

Active at Christ United Methodist Church, Locke and his wife, Karen, have been married 42 years, and have two children and four grandchildren.

As far as Rotary is concerned, Locke has been a member since 2008 and has served as secretary since 2017.

“Mark keeps us all informed and up to date,” said Eric Taggart, who served as president from 2020-2021 and will serve as president in 2022-2023. “He makes the job of president much easier with all that he does.”

Linda Fergason receives third Paul Harris Fellow recognition

Alliance Rotary Club member Linda Fergason was presented with her third Paul Harris Fellow recognition by Alliance Rotary Club Past President Niki McIlvain during the installation dinner. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute or have contributions made in their name of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. With her third recognition, Fergason joins an elite company of people throughout the world who are recognized for their commitment to service above self to benefit local and international communities.

Board members

During the installation dinner, Eric Taggart became president for 2022-2023. He returns to the post after serving as president from 2020-2021. Other officers for the next year includes Sid Zufall, president elect; Niki McIlvain, immediate past president; Mark Locke, secretary; and Jim Edwards, treasurer. Other board members include Nicole Brown, Brad Goris, Josh Cioci, Lisa Trummer, Stacie Weimer and Nate Sheen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Niles councilman unexpectedly passes away

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Jim DePasquale, a Niles City councilman who dedicated his life to the city, died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday morning. DePasquale served as Safety-Service Director for then-Mayor Tom Scarrnecchia. He also served the city in the parks and engineering departments and was elected councilman-at-large in Nov.
NILES, OH
barbertonherald.com

US Air Force A-10 Demo Team coming to Akron

Once again, a family-oriented air show is returning to Akron-Fulton Airport this summer. The Props and Pistons Festival, August 13-14, offers an affordable and fun experience for the entire family. You will see flying demonstrations, aircraft on display, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) activities, and even a car show.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Alliance, OH
Society
WFMJ.com

Youngstown toddler receives new heart in Cleveland

A Youngstown toddler born with a congenital heart defect received a new lease on life after undergoing a life-saving heart transplant Monday in Cleveland. According to Jude's grandmother Sharon Epps told 21 News that the Cleveland Clinic doctors said the surgery went extremely well, that the surgery began later Monday evening and was completed before 9 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Rotary International#Rotarian#The Alliance Area Habitat#Alliance Area Development#American Steel Foundries
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges, including 1 in Trumbull County

Ohio (WJW) — Whether you’re an experienced recreational shooter or just a beginner, next month you can visit any of Ohio’s premiere public shooting ranges for free. Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns and archery equipment.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

CLE Best Docs: How We Did It: Cleveland's Best Doctors

Here's how we crafted our story and found the data to back it up. The doctors in this feature were selected by Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of area physicians in Northeast Ohio. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians they deemed the best in their field of practice. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies and rating services.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WFMJ.com

Boardman road to close for 30 days for culvert work

East Parkside Drive will be closed between Sabrina Drive and Parkside Drive for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, July 25, according to the Mahoning Co. Engineer's Office. The road will be closed for approximately 30 days. The detour will be W. Parkside Drive to Sabrina Drive.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy continues to repair Valley storm damage

FirstEnergy crews continue the work of restoring power to fewer than 300 homes and businesses caused by storm damage in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. As of 6 a.m. Thursday there were 243 outages reported in Trumbull County, with most of those in Liberty Township. 32 outages remained in Austintown and Boardman.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Ohio's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
OHIO STATE
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy