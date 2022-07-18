Alliance Rotary names Mark Locke as its member of the year

Rotary International has two official mottoes – “One Profits Most Who Serves Best” and “Service Above Self.”

Alliance Rotary Club’s Rotarian of the Year personifies service.

Mark Locke, president and CEO of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce since 2002, received the honor during the Alliance Rotary Club’s installation dinner June 29 at the Whetstone Center.

Locke was surprised and humbled.

“There are a lot of other people more deserving of this honor,” said Locke. “I thank you.”

Although Locke was short on words in his acceptance speech, the immediate past Rotarian of the Year, Art Garnes, who presented the award, made it clear in his introduction that one would be hard pressed to find anyone more involved in the community than Locke.

“In Rotary, we talk a lot about being engaged,” said Garnes. “Our Rotarian of the Year this year is a classic example of that, of being active and of being a participant.”

Locke, a 1975 graduate of Alliance High, serves on the board of the Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity (president since 2018), Alliance Area Development (since 2002), and the Alliance Planning Commission (member since 2000 and chairman since 2014), the Workforce Investment Board (since 2000), the Alliance City Water/Sewer Advisory Board (since 2010) and the Alliance Historical Society (since 2015).

Locke, who retired in 2000 from American Steel Foundries after a 22-year career in which he served as manufacturing engineering manager from 1993 to 2000, in the past also was involved with several other organizations in the past, including the Alliance Jaycees, the Carnation Festival Board, Alliance Area United Way, Alliance High School Band Boosters, and Alliance/Minerva Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Locke also served as clerk of Alliance City Council (2000-2006) and on the Alliance Board of Education (2002-2013), serving as president in 2008.

Active at Christ United Methodist Church, Locke and his wife, Karen, have been married 42 years, and have two children and four grandchildren.

As far as Rotary is concerned, Locke has been a member since 2008 and has served as secretary since 2017.

“Mark keeps us all informed and up to date,” said Eric Taggart, who served as president from 2020-2021 and will serve as president in 2022-2023. “He makes the job of president much easier with all that he does.”

Linda Fergason receives third Paul Harris Fellow recognition

Alliance Rotary Club member Linda Fergason was presented with her third Paul Harris Fellow recognition by Alliance Rotary Club Past President Niki McIlvain during the installation dinner. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute or have contributions made in their name of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. With her third recognition, Fergason joins an elite company of people throughout the world who are recognized for their commitment to service above self to benefit local and international communities.

Board members

During the installation dinner, Eric Taggart became president for 2022-2023. He returns to the post after serving as president from 2020-2021. Other officers for the next year includes Sid Zufall, president elect; Niki McIlvain, immediate past president; Mark Locke, secretary; and Jim Edwards, treasurer. Other board members include Nicole Brown, Brad Goris, Josh Cioci, Lisa Trummer, Stacie Weimer and Nate Sheen.