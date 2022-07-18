ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Scarlet carnation sale begins in time for festival

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Don't miss your chance to show off your love for the Carnation City.

Orders for scarlet carnations, just in time for the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival

A dozen scarlet carnations wrapped in cellophane will be $10; and a dozen in a vase with baby's breath and a fern will cost $15. In addition, carnations by the dozen, in vases and by single stems can be purchased at select Carnation Festival events – the Carnation Queen pageant at Alliance High School; Carnation Food Fest in the city's downtown; at the Pump in & Muster at the Glamorgan Castle grounds; or at Days in the Park in Silver Park.

The festival runs Aug. 4-14 at various locales around the Carnation City. The pageant will be July 30. Food Fest is Aug. 4-6. Pump in & Muster will be Aug. 7. Days in the Park runs Aug. 10-13.

Find an order form on the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival's Facebook page, or at carnationfestival.com.

To order, mail checks made out to "Greater Alliance Carnation Festival" to Greater Alliance Carnation Festival, P.O. Box 3832, Alliance OH 44601. Payment is expected at time of ordering, or will be COD upon delivery.

Contact event coordinator Regena Clair with questions at 330-428-0129 or rgurney@att.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Alliance, OH
Society
Alliance, OH
Lifestyle
WKYC

Akron Zoo's upcoming Tequila 'n Tigers event features margarita tastings, tiger demonstrations

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 23, 2022. The Akron Zoo announced a new event for adults to celebrate International Tiger Day. Saturday, July 30 will mark the first edition of Tequila ‘n Tigers, an event for guests 21 and older. The event will include margarita tastings, food trucks and local beer and wine options as well as a tiger training demonstration and other animal-related activities.
AKRON, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnation#Scarlet#Cod#Localevent#Local Life#Alliance High School#The Pump In Muster#Food Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy