Report: Manchester United Could Offer Donny Van De Beek For AC Milan Midfielder Ismael Bennacer In Swap Deal

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Manchester United are looking to overhaul their squad ahead of a new season and now, according to reports in Italy, Erik Ten Hag could be set to part ways with Donny Van De Beek in an attempt to sign AC Milan midfielder, Ismael Bennacer.

Van De Beek is known to be liked by Erik Ten Hag following their good relationship at Ajax where the Dutch midfielder excelled in the managers system alongside United transfer target, Frenkie De Jong.

However, Van de Beek struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was loaned to Everton during the second half of last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJCJF_0gjcy5U400
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ten Hag is set to asses the midfielder during pre season before deciding what to do ahead of the new campaign.

Van De Beek is strongest operating in the number 10 position which is already pre occupied by Bruno Fernandes and will have Christian Eriksen also fighting for the position.

Now, according to a report from CalcioMercato;

Manchester United have targeted former Empoli midfielder Bennacer and seem intent on making a tempting proposal to Milan. The idea of the new coach Ten Hag is to have the Algerian in his midfield and to do so the Red Devils could make an interesting proposal to the Rossoneri.”

“Manchester United, in fact, could give up Donny van de Beek plus an economic part to get to Bennacer. The Rossoneri midfielder has a valuation of around 45 million euros but with the inclusion of the Dutch midfielder, United could get a substantial discount.”

Match Preview: Manchester United Face Aston Villa As Erik Ten Hag Manages His Fourth Game For Red Devils

Manchester United play Aston Villa in Perth this Saturday as part of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia. United will hope to continue the impressive form that they have built so far in their first friendlies under new boss Erik Ten Hag - winning all three by at least two goals. This includes a 4-0 win over Liverpool, a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory, and most recently, a 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace.
