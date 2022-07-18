ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Search ongoing for Crawford woman with special needs who left home south of Meadville

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
MEADVILLE — Authorities continued their search on Monday for a special needs woman who left her Crawford County home after climbing out a window sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Candice Caffas, 34, may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. She was last seen at her residence in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township, south of Meadville, state police reported.

Caffas' mother reported her missing on Saturday at about 3:10 a.m., state police in Meadville reported. She said Caffas, who has special needs, is believed to have run away and left the residence by climbing out a bathroom window sometime between Friday at 10 p.m. and Saturday at 3 a.m., according to investigators.

Search teams including area fire departments, search and rescue teams, the Crawford County SCUBA Team and state police aircraft searched the area over the weekend for Caffas, who remained missing on Monday morning.

Caffas is 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds, with dirty blond hair. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, and purple and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information that could assist in the search is asked to call state police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

